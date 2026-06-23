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‘Luna Cottage’ is the first Lumibricks model to feature sound

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 23.6.2026

Magical light meets soothing sounds: Lumibricks has equipped its new, intricately detailed fantasy set, ‘Luna Cottage’, with a sound module.

Light is standard at Lumibricks – and now sound is joining the mix. The Chinese building block brand is launching its first model capable of playing sounds: the «Luna Cottage».

«Luna Cottage» was created in collaboration with the British artist Harriet-Emily Smith, who composes meditation music and relaxing sounds. A meditation track called ‘ «: Into the Forest’» is already stored on the sound module. You can use the USB-C port to import your own music or white noise (steady background sounds for relaxation).

You start and stop playback using a button on the base. However, you shouldn’t expect the sound quality of a proper sound system from this clip-together building set.

Magic meets healing and astrology

You assemble the little cottage belonging to the two healers, Alison and Vera, and their black cat from 2,846 pieces. In this set, Lumibricks combines topics such as astrology, magic and herbalism with a Gothic-inspired fantasy look. The dominant colours are purple, beige and warm orange tones, which together create a dreamy, mystical atmosphere. Several bricks are printed with sun, moon and star motifs.

The healer Vera and her black cat venture a glance into the glowing crystal ball.

Source: Lumibricks

The roof and upper storey can be easily removed to view the interior. This includes a witch’s kitchen, a cosy bedroom and a magic chamber. All rooms are furnished with numerous details such as books and healing implements. Some pieces of furniture can also be removed for easier access.

In addition, there are several moving parts, such as a rotating astrological platform featuring zodiac signs and changing lights. In front of the house stands a pavilion; mystical mushrooms and root-like plants emphasise the fantasy setting of «Luna Cottage».

14 light points and four light strips illuminate the cosy cottage. The lighting makes a crystal ball appear to breathe, and in the dark, light shines through the window panes, which are designed in the style of painted stained-glass windows.

When it’s dark, the house radiates a golden light with violet and blue accents.

Source: Lumibricks

«Luna Cottage» goes well with other cosy cottages

The set is aimed at builders aged 16 and over. According to the manufacturer, you should allow around 16 hours for assembly. Power is supplied by three AA batteries or an external 5-volt power source. As a special treat for astrology fans, each pack includes one of twelve horoscope cards.

«Luna Cottage» is part of the «Retro House series». The series includes other cosy cottages such as «Garden Cottage» and «Misty Forest Cabin». Unfortunately, we do not currently have any of these sets in our range. It is not yet clear whether or when you will be able to buy «Luna Cottage» from us in future.

I recently built my first Lumibricks model myself and am absolutely thrilled with the lighting in particular.

Header image: Lumibricks

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