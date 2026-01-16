Your data. Your choice.

News + Trends
51

Mattel Brick Shop brings two Honda legends

Stephan Lamprecht
16.1.2026
Translation: machine translated

Two icons of the Japanese tuning scene land in Mattel's Brick Shop. The toy giant is expanding the "Speed Series" with the Honda Civic EF and the legendary S2000.

In 1:32 scale, car enthusiasts can bring two legendary models from automotive history into their homes. The «Honda Civic EF» was simply the dream of all tuning fans in the 1990s. And the S2000 is one of the last purist roadsters ever - it came onto the market in 1999 and was built almost unchanged until 2009.

For a better overview, Mattel divides the Brick Shop programme into three categories: «Premium Series», «Elite Series» and «Speed Series». After icons such as the Mercedes 300 SL (Premium Series), the Audi RS2 Avant (Speed Series) and the Corvette Grand Sport (Elite Series) have already been released as kits, Mattel is now expanding the range to include these two true JDM legends.

The Civic EF: tuner's dream made from 248 parts

The light blue «Custom '90 Honda Civic EF» is considered an icon of JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) culture. In the detailed interior, the steering wheel is therefore naturally on the right. The opening doors provide a view into the Cockpit.

The Honda Civic EF should appeal to JDM fans.
Source: Mattel

And customers can also tune it a little. The model, which consists of 248 components, comes with two sets of hubcaps and a decal sheet. A nice idea that Lego can take a leaf out of its book.

The highlight for collectors, however, is probably the included 1:64 scale Hot Wheels model. This exclusive model in an identical colour scheme is not available separately, but is only part of the Brick Shop package. A Hot Wheels metal badge is also included in the set.

The S2000: performance icon with hardtop

The Honda S2000 in yellow with its hardtop is visually inspired by the conversion kit from tuner «Spoon», which turns the roadster into a weatherproof coupé. With 257 components, the model is somewhat more sophisticated than the Civic.

The windscreen, which looks true to the original in the photos, and the typical rear spoiler deserve special attention. Mattel has also given this right-hand drive model two sets of rims, including six-spoke wheels from Rays. The additional racing decals provide even more authentic JDM flair.
As with the Civic, the exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels counterpart is also included in the scope of delivery.

The classic S2000 roadster in miniature
Source: Mattel

Mattel emphasises its claims in the market for clamp-on bricks

With these two new releases, Mattel is emphasising its ambitions with the Brick Shop range. This set is also likely to be watched closely at the Lego headquarters in Billund. The interplay with the established brand «Hot Wheels» is a clever move, as both sets will automatically be of interest to two collector communities.

And of course Mattel also triggers nostalgia for racing fans and tuning enthusiasts. Many people who took their driving licence test in the 90s and imagined driving off in one of these dream cars while leafing through the car magazines are also likely to be smitten.

The recommended retail price for the kits, which are recommended for ages 10 and up, is €24.99 each.

5 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Stephan Lamprecht
Editor
Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.

1 comment

Avatar
later