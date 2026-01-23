News + Trends 0 0

What you can expect from the new Brabus Crawler from Bluebrixx

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 23.1.2026

The new 1:8 scale Brabus Crawler extends the Pro series from Bluebrixx. With 4280 parts, elaborate mechanics and an officially licensed look, the model focuses on attention to detail.

The implementation of the crawler is based on an official licence from the German tuning specialist Brabus and combines off-road looks with technical detail. The aim is to create a replica of an extreme off-road vehicle that is as close to reality as possible.

The set appears as part of the Bluebrixx-Pro series and comprises 4280 parts. Measuring 58.8 centimetres long, 27.6 centimetres wide and 29 centimetres high, it is one of the manufacturer's larger construction projects.

Construction and mechanical functions

The construction begins with a robust basic structure on which the chassis, frame and body are gradually built. The steering mechanism is particularly strikingly realised:

The Brabus Crawler can be steered using the spare wheel mounted at the rear, which is mechanically connected to the front axle. If you turn the spare wheel, the front wheels follow directly.

The open body exposes the chassis, frame structure and interior.

Source: Bluebrixx

Apart from the steering, other moving elements are rare. The model does without motorisation and electronics. The interior has a reduced but harmonious design with seats, cockpit details and a static steering wheel that is not linked to the steering.

Construction and fidelity to the original

The real Brabus 900 Crawler is a radical off-road design with an open chassis, no doors and plenty of ground clearance. Bluebrixx consistently transfers this basic principle to the model. The body remains open, the frame forms a visible structure and the design is closely modelled on the angular original. Specially developed tyres on Brabus Monoblock HD rims and a fully articulated suspension are among the key technical features that set the set apart from a pure display object.

The tyre profile and rim design are closely modelled on the real Brabus Crawler.

Source: Bluebrixx

The bonnet can be opened to reveal a detailed engine compartment. Although the 900 hp engine of the original is of course not a functional replica, the model-like reproduction emphasises the closeness to the original. The suspension articulation, which is central to real crawlers, has also been implemented and characterises the design structure.

Packaging and presentation

Bluebrixx favours a tidy structure for the packaging design. Wheels and rims are packed separately and are visible on top. The box features a red interior layout reminiscent of the manufacturer's previous premium editions. An information plate with the most important data of the real vehicle completes the set and facilitates the presentation as a display model.

The list price is 199.95 euros, which is typical for a licensed large-scale model of this size and number of parts. The parts price is around five cents per building block. Whether and when the set will be available in our shop is currently still open.

Header image: Bluebrixx

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







