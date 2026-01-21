News + Trends 1 0

Thok E-Bikes launches partially customisable frame kit on the market

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 22.1.2026

Full carbon frame, Öhlins suspension and 5th generation Bosch Performance Line CX Drive Unit: Thok E-Bikes launches the customised e-mountain bike with the TP4 Dream Kit.

The Italian MTB brand Thok is adding another variant to its premium TP4 model. Last summer, the company launched new mountain bikes with a particularly strong and lightweight frame structure. The first upgrade of the top seller followed in December with the Limited Edition. I had reported on this:

News + Trends Thok E-Bikes launches a limited edition of the all-mountain top model TP4 by Patrick Bardelli

As Thok E-Bikes writes, the next step now follows. The company is expanding the TP4 line with the TP4 Dream Kit. This premium frame kit for all-mountain e-MTBs «is aimed at experienced and passionate riders who want to build a top-class e-bike.» It can be customised to suit individual requirements. According to Thok E-Bikes, the focus is on performance and build quality.

Customised all-mountain e-MTB

The centrepiece of the new TP4 Dream Kit is the frame made from unidirectional (UD) carbon fibre with a flip-chip system for adjusting the all-mountain geometry. According to Thok, the Öhlins suspension consisting of suspension fork and damper also takes centre stage. The Swedes enjoy an almost legendary reputation in the industry thanks to their expertise in racing. This combination guarantees «high sensitivity, precise control and reliable support even under the most demanding riding conditions». For the previous TP4 and Limited Edition models, the company relies on suspension forks and dampers from the Fox Factory brand.

The Dream Kit, consisting of the components listed below, costs just under 6000 euros. Customers can buy the kit or add further components such as wheels, drivetrain etc. in the configurator to complete the build. Depending on the version, the bike then costs up to 8500 euros.

Main features of the TP4 Dream Kit

Frame: Thok Full-Carbon UD - 150 mm travel - 29"-geometry - flip-chip

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX GEN. 5 - 250 W - 100 Nm - 750 W peak

Battery: integrated Bosch Powertube 800 Wh - compatible with Powermore 250 Wh

Fork: Öhlins RXF38 m.3 Air - TTX18 - 160 mm - Boost - 44 mm offset

Shock: Öhlins TTX2 m.2 Air - custom-tuned - 210 × 55

Display & control unit: Bosch Kiox 400C & Mini Remote

Headset: Across BlockLock 135

The TP4 Dream Kit becomes more expensive depending on the quality of the selected components.

Source: Thok E-Bikes

The Swiss bike manufacturer Transalpes in Baar, which has been building customised mountain bikes and e-MTBs since 2004, follows a similar concept. In contrast to the Thok Dream Kit, which is only available in a black finish, Transalpes also offers the option of customising the colour of the frame.

Prices and availability

At first glance, the pricing of Thok e-bikes seems interesting to me. While the TP4 and TP4-S models cost 5990 euros and 6990 euros respectively, the Limited Edition is available for 9990 euros. If I fully assemble the Dream Kit in the configurator with the most expensive components available, the VP is around 8500 euros, which is significantly less than the Limited Edition.

The TP4 Dream Kit is not available from Galaxus. According to the manufacturer, it is available in four sizes (S, M, L and XL) in the exclusive black paint finish. The recommended retail price is €5990 incl. VAT. Available immediately at thokbikes.com and via the official Thok Point dealer network.

Header image: Thok e-bikes

