Thok E-Bikes launches a limited edition of the all-mountain top model TP4

Scott presents the Fastlane, a new e-road bike
by Patrick Bardelli
UD carbon frame, Fox Factory suspension, wireless Sram shifting system and an exclusive Kashima paint finish: with the TP4 Limited Edition, Thok is launching the "most advanced version" of its all-mountain E-MTB.
This summer, the Italian MTB brand Thok launched new mountain bikes with a particularly strong and lightweight frame structure. Now the manufacturer is launching a limited edition of the top-of-the-range TP4 model.
According to the manufacturer, this exclusive series significantly enhances the equipment and finish of the all-mountain e-bike. This can be seen in the components: Compared to the previous TP4, the Italians have gone one better with the fork, shock, drive, brakes and wheels.
Thok writes: «The Limited Edition combines an uncompromising selection of high-end components with an eye-catching gold finish. Every detail has been designed, selected and tested to deliver maximum responsiveness, precision and control.»
As with the TP4, the core of the TP4 Limited Edition is the frame made from unidirectional (UD) carbon fibre with a flip-chip system for adjusting the all-mountain geometry. Thok writes further about this: «It is valued for its stability, balance and direct feedback - and forms the basis for a setup that is consistently designed for performance.»
«The new TP4 Limited Edition 2026 embodies the essence of our approach to design and style», says Gabriele Amadigi, Global Marketing & Sales Manager of Thok E-Bikes. And continues: «We don't want to develop a high-performance e-MTB, but rather create a unique riding experience, thought through down to the smallest detail and uncompromising, that fulfils the expectations of our customers.»
At first glance, this sounds like classic Marketing-speak. At second glance, it becomes clear that Thok actually uses high-end products for the components. Everything remains the same for the frame, motor and battery. For the fork, shock and seatpost, however, Thok relies on high-performance factory products from Fox with Kashima coating. The drive, brakes and wheels have also been upgraded.
The TP4 Limited Edition is available in four sizes (S, M, L and XL) with the exclusive Kashima Gold paint finish. Production is limited to 50 units and the retail price is 9990 euros including VAT.
But does the upgrade of the components justify the price difference of around 4000 euros? I think so, yes. Depending on the supplier, the fork alone costs twice or three times as much for the Limited Edition. Then there's the shock, seatpost, high-priced DT Swiss wheels and the wireless Sram drivetrain.
The bikes are currently only available in the Thok online shop and at official Thok Points.
