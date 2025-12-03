News + Trends 1 0

Thok E-Bikes launches a limited edition of the all-mountain top model TP4

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 4.12.2025

UD carbon frame, Fox Factory suspension, wireless Sram shifting system and an exclusive Kashima paint finish: with the TP4 Limited Edition, Thok is launching the "most advanced version" of its all-mountain E-MTB.

This summer, the Italian MTB brand Thok launched new mountain bikes with a particularly strong and lightweight frame structure. Now the manufacturer is launching a limited edition of the top-of-the-range TP4 model.

According to the manufacturer, this exclusive series significantly enhances the equipment and finish of the all-mountain e-bike. This can be seen in the components: Compared to the previous TP4, the Italians have gone one better with the fork, shock, drive, brakes and wheels.

Thok writes: «The Limited Edition combines an uncompromising selection of high-end components with an eye-catching gold finish. Every detail has been designed, selected and tested to deliver maximum responsiveness, precision and control.»

The eye-catching gold Kashima paint finish on the fork and rear shock of the TP4 Limited Edition.

Source: Thok E-Bikes

At «the highest» level

As with the TP4, the core of the TP4 Limited Edition is the frame made from unidirectional (UD) carbon fibre with a flip-chip system for adjusting the all-mountain geometry. Thok writes further about this: «It is valued for its stability, balance and direct feedback - and forms the basis for a setup that is consistently designed for performance.»

«The new TP4 Limited Edition 2026 embodies the essence of our approach to design and style», says Gabriele Amadigi, Global Marketing & Sales Manager of Thok E-Bikes. And continues: «We don't want to develop a high-performance e-MTB, but rather create a unique riding experience, thought through down to the smallest detail and uncompromising, that fulfils the expectations of our customers.»

At first glance, this sounds like classic Marketing-speak. At second glance, it becomes clear that Thok actually uses high-end products for the components. Everything remains the same for the frame, motor and battery. For the fork, shock and seatpost, however, Thok relies on high-performance factory products from Fox with Kashima coating. The drive, brakes and wheels have also been upgraded.

Bosch motor, Sram drivetrain and DT Swiss wheels on the limited TP4.

Source: Thok E-Bikes

Main features of the TP4 Limited Edition

Frame: Full carbon UD - 150 mm travel and flip-chip system

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX (250 W - 100 Nm - 750 W peak power)

Battery: integrated Bosch Powertube 800 Wh - compatible with Powermore 250 Wh

Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory - 160 mm - Grip X2

Shock: Fox Float X Factory - Thok custom tuning

Drivetrain: Sram X0 Eagle T-Type wireless

Shifter hanger: UDH technology

Brakes: Magura Gustav Pro - 4 pistoni - 220/203 mm discs

Wheels: DT Swiss HXC1501 Carbon 29" x 30 mm

Handlebars: Renthal Fatbar Carbon

Saddle post: Fox Transfer Factory (150/180/210 mm depending on size)

For comparison: main features TP4

Frame: Full UD carbon - suspension travel 150mm - flip-chip system

Motor: Bosch CX BDU384Y - 250W

Battery: Bosch Powertube 800 Wh integrated (also suitable for the 400Wh and 600Wh versions), compatible with Powermore 250 Wh extender

Suspension fork: Fox 36 Float Rhythm - 160 mm

Shock: Fox Float Rhythm - Thok Custom Tuning

Detailleur: Shimano SLX 12S

UDH derailleur hanger

Brakes: Shimano Deore 4-piston brake

Wheels: Thok Drift

Tyres: Schwalbe Albert Trail Pro

The TP4 Limited Edition is available in four sizes (S, M, L and XL) with the exclusive Kashima Gold paint finish. Production is limited to 50 units and the retail price is 9990 euros including VAT.

But does the upgrade of the components justify the price difference of around 4000 euros? I think so, yes. Depending on the supplier, the fork alone costs twice or three times as much for the Limited Edition. Then there's the shock, seatpost, high-priced DT Swiss wheels and the wireless Sram drivetrain.

The bikes are currently only available in the Thok online shop and at official Thok Points.

Header image: Thok e-bikes

