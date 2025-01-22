E-bikes are popular, and there are correspondingly many of them on the road. The expensive batteries are also popular and are therefore often stolen. A mechanical anti-theft device has now been developed in Germany.

The increasing popularity of e-bikes brings with it new challenges. One of these is the increasing number of thefts of the expensive batteries. Many insurance companies are now responding with higher premiums or are completely excluding e-bike batteries from their policies. Manufacturers such as Bosch are responding to this problem. The company recently announced a digital solution that makes it more difficult to continue using stolen batteries:

Theft prevention made easy

For e-bike owners who find themselves without a battery after a theft, this is little consolation. In Münster, Germany, MBM Maschinenbau Münster GmbH developed a new type of mechanical battery lock under the brand name Kattfix in 2023.

According to the manufacturer, custom-fit locks are available for over 90 different e-bike models, primarily with Bosch batteries. Production in Germany guarantees the "highest level of quality". Each lock is customised for the respective model, which explains the high retail price of 199.90 euros, writes Kattfix in a press release. It continues: "Our aim is to effectively protect the battery before it is stolen."

The mechanical theft protection for e-bike batteries should be installed in no time at all.

Source: Kattfix

According to Kattfix, "the mechanical anti-theft protection can be attached to the bike frame in less than a minute without tools. A protective strip that is already attached to the lock is simply pulled off. The lock is then positioned and pressed firmly onto the frame." According to the manufacturer, the technology is based on special adhesive tapes. These have been used in vehicle production for years and permanently bond body parts.

Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the products in our range. If possible, we will test the products and report on them.