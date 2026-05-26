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Merrell's MTL SpeedArc Peak is designed for trail running

Merrell spent five years working on the new trail running shoe, the MTL SpeedArc Peak. The jury of the European Outdoor Awards awarded it a prize even before the official market launch in summer.

The MTL SpeedArc Peak was no easy feat for Merrell: according to the company, seven prototypes were tested in the laboratory and by athletes on muddy forest trails, granite rock, steep climbs and in desert heat. The result is Merrell's «most advanced trail running shoe to date». It has now been honoured with a European Outdoor Award at the Outdoor Business Days in Riva del Garda.

Two-layer midsole

The MTL (which stands for Merrell Test Lab) SpeedArc Peak is designed for fast, long runs off the road. The centrepiece is the two-part midsole, which encloses a forked carbon plate.

According to Merrell, the upper layer consists of the new so-called Float Pro racing foam based on PEBA. PEBA is used in competition running shoes and is characterised by its low weight and high energy return. The foam in the lower sole is slightly harder to provide the necessary stability for long trail runs. The lower sole also protects the upper sole, making the shoe more robust and durable.

Two different foam layers enclose the carbon plate.

The outsole is a Vibram Megagrip Elite sole, which was first used in the Norda 005 running shoe. It is characterised by very good grip on wet and dry trails and was developed for performance athletes on demanding terrain. The MTL SpeedArc Peak has four millimetre high lugs. The cut-outs in areas where the sole is not in contact with the ground are designed to reduce weight.

Outsole with plenty of grip and cut-outs to reduce weight.

The overall heel height is 32 millimetres, while the shoe is 26 millimetres high at the forefoot with a drop of six millimetres. At around 300 grammes, the shoe is light for a trail runner, but not ultra-light.

Upper material with stretch zone

Like almost all modern trail running shoes, the upper material is made from Kevlar-based Matryx. It is said to be particularly abrasion-resistant and does not absorb water, which is a particular advantage on wet days and when crossing streams on the race course. Softer material is inserted between the two Matryx panels as an extension of the tongue, so to speak. It is designed to stretch when the feet swell during ultra exertion.

Consistent focus on trail running

The jury of the European Outdoor Awards emphasised that the shoe was developed from the ground up for trail running. This sets it apart from other trail shoes with a carbon plate, which are to a certain extent adapted road running shoes. «This trail running shoe was developed specifically for the requirements of technical terrain and combines efficient forward thrust with stability and control», according to the explanatory statement.

In fact, the MTL SpeedArc Peak clearly demonstrates a development in trail running: Trail shoes are becoming increasingly technical with materials such as carbon and Kevlar to offer optimum performance. As the sport itself becomes more and more competitive, the material also plays a greater role. In addition to comfort on ultra-long distances, propulsion and energy return through carbon and supercritical foam (foam injected with nitrogen or carbon dioxide) are becoming more important.

When and whether we will have the MTL SpeedArc Peak in our range, which is expected to be launched in August, has not yet been finalised.

Header image: Siri Schubert

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