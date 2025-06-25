News + Trends 1 0

Meta Quest 3S is now available as a limited Xbox edition - but not for you

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 25.6.2025

Meta has presented the first limited edition of its Quest headset series. It is being released in co-operation with Microsoft as the "Xbox Edition". Unfortunately, it is not available in this country.

After rumours and leaked images over the last few days, it is now official: Meta has teamed up with Microsoft to present a special edition of its budget VR headset Quest 3S. The «Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition» will be released in a limited edition - the exact number is not known. It is also not easy to get hold of the special edition: It will only be available in the USA and the UK.

Special features of the Xbox edition

The Xbox edition of the VR headset is identical in construction to the standard Quest 3S variants. It includes the glasses with 128 gigabytes of internal memory. Only the colour scheme is different: after Meta relied on white for the last Quest generations, the limited edition headset is presented in a matt black, just like the company's previous VR glasses. The special edition thus picks up on the «Carbon Black» colour variant of the Xbox Series X. Accents are set in the typical Xbox colour green.

This design is also continued in the accessories included in the set: an Elite strap for more comfort when wearing the glasses for long periods, the two associated touch controllers and an Xbox controller. You use the touch controllers for VR and mixed reality content.

You need the Xbox controller for normal games - and that's taken care of too: the set includes a three-month «Xbox Game Pass Ultimate» membership. This allows you to play all games from Microsoft's gaming subscription via cloud gaming on a virtual screen. If you're wondering why you should do this when you could play on a normal screen without a block on your head: The quest can make you feel like you're sitting in front of a cinema screen and what's more, it's possible to completely block out your real surroundings.

Meta's announcement of the Xbox special edition can be found here. Incidentally, the company is calling for an RRP of 399 US dollars.

Game Pass games are also available without a special edition

If you're annoyed that you can't buy the Quest 3S in the special look: You might take comfort in the fact that you can also game all Game Pass games on a virtual screen with normal Quest VR glasses. You will need a Quest 2 (or later) and the «Ultimate» level of Microsoft's gaming service. An Xbox controller for the usual game controls and a fast internet connection are also required for cloud gaming.

In our Swiss shop, you can also get the Quest 3 or Quest 3S as a bundle with Elite Strap.

Header image: Meta

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







