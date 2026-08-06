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Microsoft drops 32GB RAM recommendation - and optimizes Windows for 8GB

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 6.8.2026

Microsoft has quietly removed its recommendation for 32 GB RAM in Windows 11 gaming PCs from its website. Coincidentally, the company promises to optimize the system for 8 GB devices - also a reaction to exploding RAM prices.

In the Windows section of Microsoft Learn, Microsoft deleted its 32 GB RAM recommendation for gaming PCs in two separate documents. More precisely, the company stated in texts from November 2025 and May 2026 that 32 GB of RAM was the "worry-free" choice for gaming PCs with Windows 11. While 16 GB was a good starting point, 32 GB was the ideal configuration for demanding titles and mods.

Following strong criticism from the gamer community – which erupted on tech portals and social media – the company withdrew this year's recommendation in May. Now, the final deletion of last year's recommendation follows. This means that all documents mentioning 32 GB should have disappeared.

RAM prices have recently risen sharply. A recommendation for expensive RAM is therefore extremely inconvenient – especially since Microsoft itself sells devices like the Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 13 with only 8 GB of RAM in the base model.

In line with this, Microsoft announced at the end of July 2026 in an X-Post by Pavan Davuluri that it would make Windows 11 more memory-friendly. Windows 11 is expected to require less RAM in the future. The necessary optimizations include memory management, the WinUI 3 surface technology, and the Chromium and WebView2 browser components. The stated goal: Windows 11 should run smoothly even on devices with 8 GB of RAM.

Header image: Shutterstock

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