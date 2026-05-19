Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Trump Mobile
News + Trends
2137

Months too late, but the Trump Phone is real

Jan Johannsen
19.5.2026
Translation: machine translated

Eight months late, a different design and a false US flag: the Trump Phone T1 has arrived and would not be worth reporting if it weren't for its omnipresent namesake.

In June 2025, the Trump Phone T1 was presented and was supposed to be available in August or September. The promise «Made in the USA» was quickly replaced by «American-Proud Design» and similar paraphrases. After months of waiting, the television channel NBC has now got its hands on its first gold smartphone.

Golden makeover for the HTC U24 Pro

The Trump Phone that has now been delivered is slightly better equipped than originally announced, but still not a good deal. Except for the battery, the data sheet corresponds to the two-year-old HTC U24 Pro. The positions of the headphone jack, the microSD socket and interruptions in the frame are also identical. The gold colour and the design of the back are the only special features - and «Truth Social», the social network of the Trump family, is pre-installed.

NBC has received its Trump Phone, but the smartphone is still only available for pre-order on the «Trump mobile website». 499 dollars - excluding tax - is still the introductory price of the T1. The HTC U24 Pro came onto the market two years ago with a recommended retail price of 549 euros - including VAT. For this price, the Trump Phone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel front camera as well as a 5000 mAh battery that charges at up to 30 watts. Android 15 is pre-installed. I maintain: This is not a good deal and only something for Trump fanboys.

The Trump Phone appears to come from the same production facility as the HTC U24 Pro.
The Trump Phone appears to come from the same production facility as the HTC U24 Pro.
Source: Trump Mobile

However, proud Americans will have to live with the fact that the US flag on the back of the Trump Phone is incorrect. The US counterparts count eleven stripes instead of the thirteen for the founding states. I'd say there are twelve, and the lowest one has been sacrificed by the presidential family to the «Trump Mobile» lettering. That's how quickly the supposed patriotism ends.

Please feel free to discuss the phone's specs in the comments; however, insults, slurs and the like will be removed.

Header image: Trump Mobile

21 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Jan Johannsen
Senior Editor
Jan.Johannsen@galaxus.de

As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Back to the future: these smartphones are wild

    by Michelle Brändle

  • News + Trends

    Unique e-ink smartphone with LCD on the back goes on sale

    by Michelle Brändle

  • News + Trends

    Pura X Max: Huawei makes its book smartphone bigger

    by Jan Johannsen

37 comments

Avatar
later