N64 controller becomes a handheld console through modding

Edge 60 Neo and Moto G06 Power: Motorola presents new smartphones
by Jan Johannsen
For most people, a Nintendo 64 controller is a relic of gaming times gone by. With modder «MaSaKee», however, it doesn't gather dust in a drawer, but becomes a portable console: He has built a Game Boy Micro into the housing of the controller: including display, battery and cartridge slot. What looks like a gag turns out to be an amazingly well thought-out conversion project.
From the outside, the device looks like a classic N64 controller at first glance: trident design, directional pad on the left, A and B buttons on the right, yellow C buttons and the central analogue stick. A new feature is the recessed display in the upper centre section of the housing. It replaces the area that remained unused on the original, while all controls remain in place and have been adapted to the functions of the Game Boy Micro.
The C buttons are used to control the volume and brightness, while the Z trigger on the back serves as a select button. The start button is still located in the centre below the display, the other buttons function as on the Micro. «MaSaKee» has integrated the components into the controller in such a way that the device can be operated without external cables or additional modules.
The back shows how thoroughly «MaSaKee» has worked: The former expansion compartment now accommodates Game Boy Advance modules. Next to it is a power switch and a USB-C socket for charging. With a headphone jack and integrated speakers, the controller can be used as a stand-alone handheld.
A look inside the open housing reveals that there is no emulation involved here. The circuit board of the Game Boy Micro sits inside, along with the battery and additional boards, and the controller buttons are wired directly to the electronics. Despite the limited space, the conversion looks carefully and sturdily realised.
