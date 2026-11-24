News + Trends 16 0

NASA photo shows cancer cells in space

David Lee Translation: machine translated 24.11.2026

Cancer research has been conducted on the ISS space station for years. Microgravity offers favorable conditions for this.

The photo released by NASA on November 23, 2026, shows micro-tumors. They originated from a human but are now in space for research purposes – specifically on the International Space Station (ISS).

Why go to all this trouble? The ISS is in Earth's orbit at an altitude of about 400 kilometers. There is not complete weightlessness there, but nearly so – this state of suspension is called microgravity. And this microgravity allows for better research conditions. Cancer has been researched on the ISS for nearly ten years.

Among other things, gravity affects how tumor cells grow. In a petri dish, they grow two-dimensionally. However, this does not correspond to the behavior of cancer cells in the body. Tissue and the transport of fluids also behave differently in space. Through experiments with microgravity, new insights can be gained.

The current research project focuses on the behavior of metastases. Special biochips from the company Encapsulate are being used on the ISS. The tumor is located on the chip and is examined using semiconductor technology.

Header image: NASA / Encapsulate

I like this article! 16 people like this article







