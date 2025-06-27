News + Trends 3 0

New Amazfit wearables focus on sports tracking and energy monitoring

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 27.6.2025

With Balance 2 and Helio Strap, Amazfit shows how differently sports wearables can be designed: a smartwatch with many functions, a band for focussed training without a display.

Amazfit has unveiled two new wearables aimed specifically at athletes: the Balance 2 multisport smartwatch and the new Helio Strap fitness wristband. Both devices can be used individually, but are designed to complement each other functionally: during training as well as in the recovery phase.

Two devices, two focal points

The Balance 2 is a further development of the previous multisport watches from Amazfit. It offers 170 sports modes, including Hyrox, golf and free diving. A new feature is the Zepp OS 5 operating system, which is based on user feedback and offers a customisable user interface, voice control during strength training and intelligent notifications during workouts, among other things.

The smartwatch is equipped with an AMOLED display that achieves a brightness of up to 2000 nits. The battery life is up to 21 days. When GPS is activated, this is reduced to up to 39 hours. The sapphire crystal is designed to make the watch robust, protecting the display from scratches.

The Balance 2 is also suitable for water sports and shows diving data directly on the display.

Source: Amazfit

In addition, Amazfit uses its latest BioTracker sensor, which is designed to record training and recovery values even more precisely. It is complemented by six other sensors, including a barometer that can measure dives to a depth of up to 45 metres. For precise localisation, the Balance 2 relies on a dual-band satellite connection that supports six GNSS systems, including GPS and Galileo.

Alternative to the smartwatch display

The Helio Strap is the first Amazfit wearable without a display. The lightweight strap weighs just 20 grams. It is primarily aimed at athletes who do not want to be distracted by a screen during training or is intended for situations in which smartwatches are impractical or not permitted, such as in competitions or during certain types of training.

The Helio Strap provides training and recovery data that can be analysed in the Zepp app on the smartphone.

Source: Amazfit

The Helio Strap supports a total of 27 training modes, including running, walking, cycling, strength training, yoga and Hyrox. The device also continuously measures heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels and oxygen saturation, among other things. The band's battery lasts up to ten days, with up to 25 days possible in energy-saving mode. It uses the same sensor technology as the Balance 2.

Real-time data for recovery

A key new feature is the «BioCharge Energy Score», which is being used in the Helio Strap for the first time. It shows in real time how much energy is currently available to the body: based on sleep, activity, rest phases and stress levels. The wristband thus dynamically supplements the training data of the smartwatch.

The combination of both devices continuously records stress and recovery without the need for a plan. Exemplary at a time when every app for shopping lists and smartphone backgrounds wants to foist subscription models on you.

Unfortunately, I can't tell you yet if and when we'll get the products in the shop.

Header image: Amazfit

I like this article! 3 people like this article







