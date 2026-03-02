News + Trends 4 3

New concepts from Lenovo: foldable gaming handheld and ThinkBook with modular display

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated Jan Johannsen Pictures: Video: Ambra Antonelli 2.3.2026

A foldable gaming handheld, a notebook with a second and highly variable display or a working device for 3D models: Lenovo presents new concepts.

Lenovo is using the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to show what the development department is working on. And with the foldable Legion Go Fold, a modular ThinkBook and a 3D workstation, it's quite spectacular.

Legion Go Fold Concept: a gaming handheld that folds

As a gaming handheld, the Legion Go Fold Concept is quite heavy. Its 7.7-inch OLED display can be unfolded to 11.6 inches and Lenovo has considered a total of four usage modes for the concept device.

The first mode is a standard handheld with connected controllers. In this state, the folding display can be opened for vertical split-screen mode. This allows you to watch a stream or show a map that matches the current game.

The handheld is heavy for an 8-inch display.

In the so-called Horizon full-screen mode, you rotate the opened display by 90 degrees and attach the controllers on the outside to play on 11.6 inches in landscape format. In extended desktop mode, I place the display in a stand and a Bluetooth keyboard in front of it. The notebook replacement is ready.

Even as a notebook, gaming takes centre stage with the Legion Go Fold.

Source: Ambra Antonelli

As with the Legion Go Gen 2, the right-hand controller can be used as a mouse. It also has a small display for the time or performance metrics such as CPU utilisation. Lenovo has also provided a connecting element for the two controllers, which turns them into a classic controller.

Mini display on the controller.

Lenovo equips the Windows handheld with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V and 32 gigabytes of RAM. The battery has a capacity of 48 watt hours (Wh) and the manufacturer has not provided any information on the concept's graphics card.

ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept: The second display is flexible

The 14-inch ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept has a second display on the back of the notebook lid. It is not permanently attached there, but magnetically via the «Magic Bay» connection from Lenovo, which also includes pogo pins for data transfer.

In the basic version, Lenovo imagines that a person sitting opposite is looking at the second display. However, I find it more exciting to remove the display and place it on the stand cleverly attached under the notebook. This allows it to be used as a second screen via the Magic Bay cable. The stand still seems a little unstable.

Second display on the back of the notebook lid.

As another variant, I can detach the keyboard from the base and put the second display in its place. This gives me a display area of 19 inches with the two touchscreens, which I can use in portrait or landscape format. The keyboard then lies flat in front of the monitors and is connected via Bluetooth.

One of several ways to use the second display.

An interesting idea are the interchangeable ports of the modular ThinkBook. One USB-C port is permanently installed and the other two can be assigned USB-C, USB-A or HDMI as required.

Interchangeable ports.

Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept: for the creation of 3D content

With the Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept, Lenovo has thought of everyone who works with 3D content. The concept device has two OLED displays, whereby the upper one can convert 2D content into 3D content with the help of AI software and also displays it. No special glasses are required for the 3D view.

I was able to perceive a 3D effect. However, it was not pleasant and does not invite you to work on the 3D objects. It doesn't help much that I can move and resize the 3D objects with hand gestures in front of the device's webcam.

Grasp 3D objects with your hand.

The lower touch display serves as a control element and Lenovo offers pads that can be placed on it. No matter where I place them, quick access shortcuts for lighting, viewing angle or colour tone appear. They remain even when I remove the pads. I then have to close them individually.

Temporary controls by applying frames.

The necessary 3D performance in the Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept is provided by an Intel Core Ultra 7 and a Geforce RTX 5070.

AI helpers for the workplace

Two further concepts bring AI to the workplace. The Lenovo AI Work Companion is a docking station with a display. Among other things, it displays calendar content on this screen. Above all, the device is designed to promote a healthy working rhythm: It suggests work breaks and monitors screen time to prevent burnout.

Docking station with calendar display and more.

The Lenovo AI Workmate is the AI version of a desk lamp and attracts attention with its googly eyes. It projects content from the computer, scans documents and its AI performs tasks in response to voice commands. The workmate is also mobile and tries to imitate human features.

Projector, scanner and AI helping with work in cute form.

Header image: Ambra Antonelli

