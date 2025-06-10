New e-bikes from Thok with special carbon frame and Bosch Performance update

News + Trends
by Kim Muntinga
Italian manufacturer Thok is launching two new e-bikes with a special carbon frame. The "TP4" and "TP4-S" models are characterised by a particularly strong and lightweight structure.
The frames of the new e-bikes «TP4» and «TP4-S» are made by hand from unidirectionally laid carbon fibres. «This enables optimised material distribution», writes Thok in a press release. This means that the concentration of the fibres can be varied depending on the load at the respective point, so that points of the frame that are subject to higher loads are reinforced, while the carbon fibres are thinner in places where this is not necessary.
«The result is a resilient and lightweight structure that offers a high level of riding comfort even during intensive all-mountain use.»
According to the manufacturer, both models are supported by the Bosch Performance Line CX motor, which delivers a torque of up to 100Nm and peaks of up to 750W with the new software update. The mount for the integrated, modular and removable 800Wh battery is also compatible with the 600Wh or 400Wh versions.
According to information from Bosch, the update will be rolled out this summer. I will soon have the opportunity to test a bike with the performance update and report on my experiences with it.
Like the previous model «TP4-R», the new models are also designed «to adapt to different riding styles. Thanks to the flipchip, the steering angle, seat post and bottom bracket height can be modified for two configurations. The "High" configuration with a 79° seat angle and a 64.5° steering angle is suitable for all-mountain use. The "Low" configuration flattens the angles by half a degree so that it also holds its own in enduro use.»
Thanks to this versatility, the TP4 and TP4-S models, in combination with the 160 mm suspension travel on the fork, form a bridge between all-mountain and enduro, according to Thok.
The new «TP4» and «TP4-S» models are available in four sizes (S, M, L and XL) and in two colours (Forge Red and Dragon Green), according to the manufacturer. The retail prices are €5,990 for the «TP4» and €6,990 for the «TP4-S», both including VAT.
According to Thok, the price difference between the two models is mainly due to the different components such as the rear derailleur and the wheels. The price of the «TP4-S» also includes the TP4 Box, which contains a shock pump, a multitool, a UDH spare derailleur hanger, a torque spanner, a water bottle with bottle cage and various Thok gadgets.
