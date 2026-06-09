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Nintendo Direct (9 June 2026): "Ocarina of Time" remake, "Kingdom Hearts IV" and more

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 9.6.2026

Nintendo reveals in a "Direct" presentation which new games will soon be released on the Switch and Switch 2.

After Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo also does the honours with a summer showcase. Here you can find all the announcements, trailers and highlights from the Nintendo Direct.

«The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time»

Long rumoured, now it's official. For many, Nintendo is bringing back the best «Zelda» game of all time. Unfortunately, the teaser trailer doesn't reveal much. Or nothing at all. If the short clip with Link is any indication of the graphical quality of the remake, then we are in for a real feast. The «Ocarina of Time» remake is due to be released later this year.

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«The Duskbloods»

The mysterious Fromsoftware exclusive for the Switch 2 does the honours with a new trailer. It's (too) short and (too) crisp. The most important thing: you can try it out for yourself in a closed network test this summer. However, a release date is still missing. Hrmpf.

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Kingdom Hearts IV»

Completely surprisingly, Square Enix has released a new trailer for the hotly anticipated fourth instalment of the «Kingdom Hearts» series. It looks fantastic and should make fans of the Disney epic jump for joy.

Switch 2 users can also look forward to a «Kingdom Hearts» collection on 8 October. This includes «Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX», «Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue» and «Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)».

Date: ???

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

«Final Fantasy Resonance»

Square Enix has even more surprises in store. The Japanese studio presents the first «Final Fantasy» in HD-2D style. Especially cool for old fans: With recruitable «visions», classic characters such as Cloud, Terra and Clive can join the turn-based battles and perform special actions.

Date: 22 October

Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Xenoblade Genesis»

Nintendo can also do JRPGs. The latest «Xenoblade» instalment from cult developer studio Monolith Soft is being touted as a great new beginning for the game series. The first trailer gives an insight into the beautiful game world.

«Xenoblade Chronicles» fans can also look forward to three «Nintendo Switch 2 Editions» of the Switch 1«Xenoblade» games. In addition to 4K resolution and a higher frame rate, there will also be content updates. «Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition» is available now. «Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition» will be released on 30 July and «Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition» on 3 December.

Date: 2027

Released for: Switch 2

«Nintendo Switch Sports Resort»

Nostalgia is a damn good drug. There's no other way to explain my feeling of happiness when watching the trailer for «Nintendo Switch Sports Resort». Nintendo invites you back to Wuhu Island, known from the first part for the Wii. According to Nintendo, the following sports are included: boxing, table tennis, archery, tennis, volleyball, bowling, basketball, golf, thumb wrestling, skateboarding, water scooters and propeller planes. Games are played with motion control and mouse function. Awesome, awesome, awesome.

Date: 22 October

Released for: Switch 2

«Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave»

Nintendo's strategy hit finally gets a release date in the new trailer. It's a shame this is September.

Date: 17 September

Released for: Switch 2

«Star Fox»

The sci-fi shooter is coming soon. You can now try it out for yourself with a free demo. You can read my impressions of the game here:

Date: 25 June

Released for: Switch 2

«Splatoon Raiders»

The single-player spin-off of «Splatoon» also gets a new trailer. I don't need to see more of the game, Nintendo. I'm already convinced. Okay - but I'll still watch the detailed Nintendo Direct for the shooter on 30 June.

Date: 23 July

Released for: Switch 2

«Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass»

The Cozy hit gets its first expansion. The «Expansion Pass» is divided into three waves. The first DLC will take you to a new underwater city from August. With a free update, you can also explore existing worlds by diving.

Date: from August

Released for: Switch 2

«Rhythm Paradise Groove»

Nintendo's crazy music game gives an overview trailer... an overview. It won't be long before you can game the quirky music mini-games.

Date: 2 July

Released for: Switch

«Orbitals»

An intergalactic co-op adventure in a beautiful retro anime style. If you like games like «It Takes Two» and «Split Fiction», you should make a note of this Switch2-exclusive gem

Date: 3 September

Released for: Switch 2

«Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble Survivathon»

A «Vampire Survivors» spinoff in the «Jujutsu Kaisen» universe.

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Muramasa Revenant Blades»

The 2D action RPG series returns with a new instalment. A first for the series: for the first time, a spin-off is also being released for PC.

Date:

Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC

«One Piece: Grand Gourmet»

A cookery game in the «One Piece» universe with a beautiful pixel art look. Over 400 characters from the series are waiting to be cooked for you. Great, now I'm hungry.

Date: 23 October

Released for: Switch, Switch 2, PC, iOS, Android

«Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet»

The gum-addicted ninja is back. In the second part, there is an open game world to explore. The game will be released exclusively for Nintendo's handheld.

Date: Spring 2027

Released for: Switch 2

«Pikuniku 2»

A 3D sequel to the quirky 2D indie title. Including talking giant fruit, nasty robot frogs and overpowered potatoes. I say: bizarre.

Date: Spring 2027

Released for: Switch 2, PC

«Hello Kitty Party Land»

«Mario Party» in the «Hello Kitty» universe. Kawaii!

Date: 29 October

Released for: Switch 2, Switch

«DK Challenge»

What is Nintendo up to? Is the company experimenting with... Achievements (imagine dramatic music at this point)?

The «DK Challenge» is a limited-time event that celebrates «Donkey Kong». From 10 June to 1 September, you can take on challenges from «Donkey Kong» classics for NES, SNES and Game Boy. Those who successfully complete them can earn digital challenge cards. In «Donkey Kong Bananza» there will be more challenges.

Apropos «Bananza»: The Switch 2 title is also running a limited-time event with cosmetic content from the world of «Super Mario Bros.».

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch 2

These games were also presented

Nintendo seems to be very proud of the third-party support for the Switch 2. In the Direct, lots of ports of high-calibre blockbusters were presented. Here you can find an alphabetical overview:

Nintendo Direct Your highlights? The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time The Duskbloods Kingdom Hearts IV Final Fantasy Resonance Xenoblade Genesis Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Star Fox Splatoon Raiders Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass Rhythm Paradise Groove Orbitals Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble Survivathon Muramasa Revenant Blades One Piece: Grand Gourmet Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet Pikuniku 2 Hello Kitty Party Land Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom and the Dictionary of Memories Big Walk DayZ Cool Edition Deltarune (Chapter 5) Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition Dragon Quest Monsters: The Whithered World Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Everbloom Final Fantasy 16 Online Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Lies of P Lords of the Fallen 2 Metaphor: ReFantazio Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 Minecraft Observer: System Redux Onimusha: Way of the Sword Rayman Legends Retold Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Runescape: Dragonwilds SnowRunner Stellar Blade Tales of Eternia Remastered Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Vote

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