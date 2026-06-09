Nintendo Direct (9 June 2026): "Ocarina of Time" remake, "Kingdom Hearts IV" and more

Nintendo Direct
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Nintendo reveals in a "Direct" presentation which new games will soon be released on the Switch and Switch 2.
After Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo also does the honours with a summer showcase. Here you can find all the announcements, trailers and highlights from the Nintendo Direct.
Long rumoured, now it's official. For many, Nintendo is bringing back the best «Zelda» game of all time. Unfortunately, the teaser trailer doesn't reveal much. Or nothing at all. If the short clip with Link is any indication of the graphical quality of the remake, then we are in for a real feast. The «Ocarina of Time» remake is due to be released later this year.
Date: 2026
Released for: Switch 2
The mysterious Fromsoftware exclusive for the Switch 2 does the honours with a new trailer. It's (too) short and (too) crisp. The most important thing: you can try it out for yourself in a closed network test this summer. However, a release date is still missing. Hrmpf.
Date: 2026
Released for: Switch 2
Completely surprisingly, Square Enix has released a new trailer for the hotly anticipated fourth instalment of the «Kingdom Hearts» series. It looks fantastic and should make fans of the Disney epic jump for joy.
Switch 2 users can also look forward to a «Kingdom Hearts» collection on 8 October. This includes «Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX», «Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue» and «Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)».
Date: ???
Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC
Square Enix has even more surprises in store. The Japanese studio presents the first «Final Fantasy» in HD-2D style. Especially cool for old fans: With recruitable «visions», classic characters such as Cloud, Terra and Clive can join the turn-based battles and perform special actions.
Date: 22 October
Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Nintendo can also do JRPGs. The latest «Xenoblade» instalment from cult developer studio Monolith Soft is being touted as a great new beginning for the game series. The first trailer gives an insight into the beautiful game world.
«Xenoblade Chronicles» fans can also look forward to three «Nintendo Switch 2 Editions» of the Switch 1«Xenoblade» games. In addition to 4K resolution and a higher frame rate, there will also be content updates. «Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition» is available now. «Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition» will be released on 30 July and «Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition» on 3 December.
Date: 2027
Released for: Switch 2
Nostalgia is a damn good drug. There's no other way to explain my feeling of happiness when watching the trailer for «Nintendo Switch Sports Resort». Nintendo invites you back to Wuhu Island, known from the first part for the Wii. According to Nintendo, the following sports are included: boxing, table tennis, archery, tennis, volleyball, bowling, basketball, golf, thumb wrestling, skateboarding, water scooters and propeller planes. Games are played with motion control and mouse function. Awesome, awesome, awesome.
Date: 22 October
Released for: Switch 2
Nintendo's strategy hit finally gets a release date in the new trailer. It's a shame this is September.
Date: 17 September
Released for: Switch 2
The sci-fi shooter is coming soon. You can now try it out for yourself with a free demo. You can read my impressions of the game here:
Date: 25 June
Released for: Switch 2
The single-player spin-off of «Splatoon» also gets a new trailer. I don't need to see more of the game, Nintendo. I'm already convinced. Okay - but I'll still watch the detailed Nintendo Direct for the shooter on 30 June.
Date: 23 July
Released for: Switch 2
The Cozy hit gets its first expansion. The «Expansion Pass» is divided into three waves. The first DLC will take you to a new underwater city from August. With a free update, you can also explore existing worlds by diving.
Date: from August
Released for: Switch 2
Nintendo's crazy music game gives an overview trailer... an overview. It won't be long before you can game the quirky music mini-games.
Date: 2 July
Released for: Switch
An intergalactic co-op adventure in a beautiful retro anime style. If you like games like «It Takes Two» and «Split Fiction», you should make a note of this Switch2-exclusive gem
Date: 3 September
Released for: Switch 2
A «Vampire Survivors» spinoff in the «Jujutsu Kaisen» universe.
Date: 2026
Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
The 2D action RPG series returns with a new instalment. A first for the series: for the first time, a spin-off is also being released for PC.
Date:
Released for: Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC
A cookery game in the «One Piece» universe with a beautiful pixel art look. Over 400 characters from the series are waiting to be cooked for you. Great, now I'm hungry.
Date: 23 October
Released for: Switch, Switch 2, PC, iOS, Android
The gum-addicted ninja is back. In the second part, there is an open game world to explore. The game will be released exclusively for Nintendo's handheld.
Date: Spring 2027
Released for: Switch 2
A 3D sequel to the quirky 2D indie title. Including talking giant fruit, nasty robot frogs and overpowered potatoes. I say: bizarre.
Date: Spring 2027
Released for: Switch 2, PC
«Mario Party» in the «Hello Kitty» universe. Kawaii!
Date: 29 October
Released for: Switch 2, Switch
What is Nintendo up to? Is the company experimenting with... Achievements (imagine dramatic music at this point)?
The «DK Challenge» is a limited-time event that celebrates «Donkey Kong». From 10 June to 1 September, you can take on challenges from «Donkey Kong» classics for NES, SNES and Game Boy. Those who successfully complete them can earn digital challenge cards. In «Donkey Kong Bananza» there will be more challenges.
Apropos «Bananza»: The Switch 2 title is also running a limited-time event with cosmetic content from the world of «Super Mario Bros.».
Date: as of now
Released for: Switch 2
Nintendo seems to be very proud of the third-party support for the Switch 2. In the Direct, lots of ports of high-calibre blockbusters were presented. Here you can find an alphabetical overview:
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My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.
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