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Nintendo Direct (September 2026): all games, all trailers

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 9.9.2026

In a "Direct" presentation, Nintendo reveals which new games will soon be released for the Switch and Switch 2.

On the cover image, from left to right: «Metroid Ravenous», «The Witcher 3 Remastered», «Kirby and the World Beyond», «Nintendo Switch Sports Resort».

Nintendo is going for a double strike. Following the «The Legend of Zelda»-Direct, the Japanese company is presenting new games for the Switch 2 the very next day in a general «Nintendo Direct».

Here you can find a summary of all the announcements.

«Metroid Ravenous»

Yessssss! 2D Metroid is back! Bounty hunter Samus Aran seems to have brought a deadly new attack to her new adventure – she drains life energy from enemies. It looks like a direct successor to the excellent «Metroid Dread», developed by the Spanish studio Mercury Steam. At launch, there will be two Amiibo figures and a fancy Special Edition with a steel cover.

Date: January 28, 2027

Available for: Switch 2

«Kirby and the World Beyond»

And yessssss again! Kirby is back and looks better than ever. The Switch spin-off «Kirby and the Forgotten Land» was already magnificent – «Kirby and the World Beyond» seems to go one better. The environments are even bigger, more colorful, and more beautiful. Apparently, the pink ball lives in a simulation that is reminiscent of the «Truman Show». What could possibly be outside his seemingly idyllic prison?

Nintendo also announced that there will be more Kirby announcements next year (an announcement of an announcement – how nice). After all, the little rascal is turning 35. Oh, they grow up so fast.

Date: Early 2027

Available for: Switch 2

«Final Fantasy 7 Revelation»

The third part of Square Enix's remake saga looks beautiful on the Switch 2 as well. You can pre-order the game in the eShop starting today.

Square Enix also announced that the prequel «Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion» is available for the Switch 2 starting now. A nice surprise!

Date: April 8, 2027

Available for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Meccha Chameleon»

And another surprise! The ultra-viral indie game «Meccha Chameleon» is coming to the Switch 2. Now. Immediately. Shadowdrop!

Date: Available now

Available for: Switch 2, already available for PC

«Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Royal Edition»

The medieval RPG is riding onto the Switch 2. Visually impressive, but that frame rate in the trailer... oh boy. Luckily, Warhorse Studios still has a bit of time until the release.

Date: 2027

Available for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered & Songs of the Past»

Can you still remember the «Witcher 3» port for the Switch 1? Back then, it was a sensation that CD Projekt Red managed to get the game running on the weak mobile hardware at all. And today, it goes without saying that the new, shiny «Remastered» version of the classic (and the DLC «Songs of the Past») is appearing on the Switch 2 without major visual compromises.

Date: September 29

Available for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Persona 4 Revival»

The JRPG classic returns in a new guise and with a modern UI. I played the game at Gamescom – and included it in my highlights of the fair. But wait, that's not all.

Date: May 20, 2027

Available for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Persona 6»

Atlus also confirms that the latest part of the series, «Persona 6», is also in development for the Switch 2. Not much more information can be gleaned from the ominous trailer.

Date: ???

Available for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis»

Lara Croft isn't missing out on an appearance on the Switch 2 either. The remake of the classic looks great on Nintendo's mobile hardware. Kevin saw the game at Gamescom and was thrilled.

Date: February 12

Available for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Onyx: The Dark Grip»

A Switch 2-exclusive horror game from the Polish Bloober Team («Cronos: The New Dawn», «Silent Hill 2 Remake»). The special thing about it: You can play the game exclusively in handheld mode. Interesting...

Date: 2027

Available for: Switch 2

«Eternal Anima»

Marvelous is introducing a new JRPG with a time-travel twist at the Nintendo Direct. Visually, the title is reminiscent of Square Enix's 2D-HD games – even if Marvelous forgoes old-school sprites.

Date: March 4, 2027

Available for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Nintendo Switch Sports Resort»

Mmmmh, nostalgia! After years of absence, Nintendo is inviting us back to the legendary Wuhu Island, where you play all kinds of sports with motion controls. One of my highlights of this year's Gamescom.

Date: October 22

Available for: Switch 2

«Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave»

Pre-order this epic game. Definitely. I'm serious. Why, you'll find out in my detailed preview:

Background information Preview: "Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave" is absolutely overwhelming Domagoj Belancic 52 likes 52 42 comments 42

Date: September 17

Available for: Switch 2

«Star Fox (Free Update)»

«Star Fox» is getting a free update. There is now a local four-player option as well as three new stages for the battle mode. Cool, but I want an update that lets me play the single-player campaign in co-op. Come on, Nintendo!

Date: September 29

Available for: Switch 2

«Star Fox Adventures»

Even more «Star Fox»! The Gamecube action-adventure is appearing in the «Nintendo Switch Online» game catalog. Awesome, I've always wanted to catch up on that game. And the announcement confirms my suspicion that Nintendo still has big plans for «Star Fox» in the future. The space fox is back!

Date: Available now

Available for: Switch 2

«Mario Kart World (Free Update)»

Another free update? In this economy? The expansion includes various retro tracks from the SNES original as well as two new knockout tracks.

Date: Available now

Available for: Switch 2

«Pokémon Pokopia»

The second part of the paid DLC is coming soon and gives you numerous accessories for your Pokémon. There are also new pocket monsters to discover. The third and, for now, final part will follow in 2027. Take your time – I still have to catch up on the first expansion.

My review of the base game:

Review "Pokémon Pokopia" is a dangerously good time eater Domagoj Belancic 36 likes 36 21 comments 21

Date: End of 2026

Available for: Switch 2

«Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition»

The Switch 1 Musou game is getting a Switch 2 port – including all expansions. The action game now runs at 60 FPS, offers more simultaneous enemies, and a higher difficulty level. All well and good, but: Why on earth didn't Nintendo show this title at yesterday's «Zelda»-Direct?

Date: February 25, 2027

Available for: Switch 2

«Pikmin 4: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy»

The super-sweet Switch strategy game «Pikmin 4» is getting a Switch 2 makeover with new gameplay features and revised presentation. You can now control the little alien dog Oatchi with voice commands – and praise him. Cute! Nintendo is also giving the Switch 2 edition a new, high-score-based game mode: «Dandori Academy». The special thing: You participate on the weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) to record your best level performance in the global ranking. You only have one attempt per day. Cool idea. And now, please «Pikmin 5».

You can read my review of «Pikmin 4» here:

Review Pikmin 4 review: this game will make you a god at multitasking Domagoj Belancic 20 likes 20 0 comments 0

Date: November 12

Available for: Switch 2

«Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

And another Switch 2 edition. In the new roguelike game mode «Heroes Vault», you have to defeat as many enemies as possible. There is also a new hero who attacks with ultra-fast strikes: Shimmer.

Date: December 3

Available for: Switch 2

«Monster Hunter Wilds»

Capcom is showing gameplay for the Switch 2 version of «Monster Hunter Wilds» for the first time. The first moving images give hope for a solid implementation. The port includes all previous updates. The next big expansion «Ascendance» is coming in 2027. For the Switch 2, there is also support for a local four-player mode.

Date: December 4

Available for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Mega Man Dual Override»

In the latest trailer for «Mega Man Dual Override», Capcom shows how it plays as Proto Man. Fans can also look forward to two Amiibo figures at launch. The game was one of the highlights of colleague Kevin at this year's Gamescom.

Date: Early 2027

Available for: Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Resident Evil 2», «Resident Evil 3» and «Resident Evil 4»

Capcom loves the Switch 2 and is continuously supporting Nintendo's handheld with new games. Now the Japanese company is bringing over three classics that haven't been on Nintendo's platform yet: the remakes of «Resident Evil 2», «Resident Evil 3», and «Resident Evil 4». This should mean that all important «Resident Evil» games are now playable on the Switch 2.

Date: October 16

Available for: Switch 2, already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Metal Slug Ultimate Collection»

Speaking of catching up on classics – in the «Metal Slug Ultimate Collection», you get all «Metal Slug» games in one package. Developer SNK also confirms that a brand-new «Metal Slug» is in development.

Date: 2027

Available for: Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Professor Layton and the New World of Steam»

In the latest trailer for the «Professor Layton» puzzle game, the Japanese studio Level 5 is revealing a concrete release date for the first time. The latest installment is set to be the biggest in the history of the game series.

Date: December 10

Available for: Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PC

«Yo-Kai Watch 2: Haunted Domain»

And Level 5 again. The studio confirms that it is working on a remake of the second «Yo-Kai Watch» game. In addition to fresh graphics, there are additional story elements and monsters.

Date: ???

Available for: Switch 2

«Danganronpa 2x2»

You want even more remakes? Then with «Danganronpa 2x2», there's the new edition of a classic. The new version of the Japanese visual novel offers a revised story and a completely new scenario.

Date: January 14, 2027

Available for: Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX»

What do you mean? Even more remakes? You got it. «Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX» is a new edition of the PSP game «Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Tag Force 3». My God, what stupid confusing names.

Date: February 16, 2027

Available for: Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Romancing Saga 3: Destinies United»

Whaaat – you still haven't had enough? Alright, one more remake – just because it's you. «Romancing Saga 3: Destinies United» is a new edition of the JRPG classic «Romancing Saga 3» from 1995.

Date: February 16, 2027

Available for: Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Stagefright»

The «Overcooked» developer studio invites you on a super-sweet spooky adventure. You play the escape room-inspired adventure with a partner. Cool, couch co-op games are always welcome.

Date: 2027

Available for: Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale»

Definitely the best name of the Direct. A colorful puzzle adventure in which you solve music riddles. Visually, the title is inspired by the nature and culture of Southeast Asia.

Date: 2027

Available for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight»

Better late than never. The Lego bat-man makes the leap to the Switch 2. Colleague Philipp calls it «the best Batman game since Arkham City».

Review Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – the best Batman game since Arkham City Philipp Rüegg 12 likes 12 4 comments 4

Date: September 18

Available for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Cairn»

Speaking of games that Phil loves: «Cairn».

Review Cairn masters the ascent like no other game Philipp Rüegg 29 likes 29 6 comments 6

Date: Early 2027

Available for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, PC

These games were also presented

In a sizzle reel, Nintendo presents more games for Switch 1 and 2 at record speed. Here you can find all titles in an alphabetical overview

«007: First Light» (Summer 2026 / Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Bluey's Happy Snaps» (October 15 / Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea» (November / Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World» (December 3 / Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream» (December 3 / Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Fading Echo» (September 17 / Switch 2, already available for PC, later also PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

«Far Cry 3: Classic Edition» (Spring 2027 / Switch 2)

«Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition» (Spring 2027 / Switch 2)

«Fatal Fury: City of Wolves» (October 22 / Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition» (November 5 / Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Hela» (December 1 / Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Hell Is Us» (October 7 / Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«House Flipper 2» (October 15 / Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush» (September 10 / Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«It Takes Two» (October 15 / Switch 2, already available for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Palia» (December / Switch 2, already available for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Stellar Blade: Complete Edition» (November 5 / Switch 2, already available for PS5, PC)

«Sonic Pico Park» (November 12 / Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother» (Early 2027 / Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PC)

«The Ascent Ultimate Edition» (December / Switch 2, already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«The Crew Motorfest» (October 8 / Switch 2, already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD» (Available now / Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Nintendo Direct Which games are you looking forward to the most? Metroid Ravenous Kirby and the World Beyond Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Meccha Chameleon Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Royal Edition The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered & Songs of the Past Persona 4 Revival Persona 6 Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Onyx: The Dark Grip Eternal Anima Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Star Fox (Free Update) Star Fox Adventures Mario Kart World (Free Update) Pokémon Pokopia Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Definitive Edition Pikmin 4: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Monster Hunter Wilds Mega Man Dual Override Resident Evil 2 Resident Evil 3 Resident Evil 4 Metal Slug Ultimate Collection Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Yo-Kai Watch 2: Haunted Domain Danganronpa 2x2 Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX Romancing Saga 3: Destinies United Stagefright Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Cairn 007: First Light Bluey's Happy Snaps Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream Fading Echo Far Cry 3: Classic Edition Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition Fatal Fury: City of Wolves Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition Hela Hell Is Us House Flipper 2 Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush It Takes Two Palia Stellar Blade: Complete Edition Sonic Pico Park The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother The Ascent Ultimate Edition The Crew Motorfest Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD Vote

On the cover image, from left to right: «Metroid Ravenous», «The Witcher 3 Remastered», «Kirby and the World Beyond», «Nintendo Switch Sports Resort».

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