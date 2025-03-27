News + Trends 2

Nintendo has just unveiled these new Switch games

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 27.3.2025

Nintendo reveals in a "Direct" presentation which games will soon be coming to the Switch. News about the Switch 2 will not be available until next week.

Shortly before the big Switch 2 presentation on 2 April, Nintendo showed in a direct livestream which games are still to be released on the "old" Switch. In addition to new titles from first-party studios and third-party manufacturers, the company also has two more big surprises in store.

I have summarised all the announcements, games and trailers below.

"Metroid Prime 4: Beyond": Samus is a long time coming

The eagerly awaited fourth game in the "Metroid Prime" series is revealed in a new gameplay trailer. The bounty hunter Samus Aran is stranded on the alien planet "Viewros". In order to escape from this planet, she naturally has to shoot down lots of nasty alien monsters and solve tricky puzzles.

Samus now also has telekinetic abilities at her disposal, which she gradually unlocks during the adventure. Among other things, she can throw enemies around with her thoughts. A new suit can also be seen at the end of the trailer - what superpowers will it give her?

Somewhat disappointing: The game still has no specific release date. "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond" was originally announced at E3 2017. Nintendo then announced that development on the game had been completely restarted and handed over to Retro Games, the development studio behind the first three Prime games. At a last year's Nintendo Direct, the game celebrated its big comeback.

Date: 2025

Released for: Switch

"Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream": Perhaps the most absurd Nintendo game is back

As the last game of the Direct, Nintendo presents a sequel to the bizarre DS game "Tomodachi Life". The life simulation with Mii characters originally appeared on the 3DS in 2013. In this game, you could have your self-created characters live on an island and interact with each other. The Miis could also get married and have children.

"Living the Dream" seems to follow a similar game concept and looks even more absurd. It seems that there are now also dream sequences in the game in which crazy things can happen. However, Tomodachi fans will have to wait a while longer before they can dream.

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch

"Pokémon Legends: Z-A": Now the name finally makes sense

The "Pokémon" spin-off is revealed in a new trailer that explains the cryptic name. Unfortunately, there is still no concrete release date.

Unusual for a "Pokémon" game: the entire adventure takes place in a single city: "Illumina City". The Paris-inspired centre of the "Kalos" region is already familiar to fans from the 3DS games "Pokémon X & Y".

The "Z-A Royale" tournament takes place in the city at night. Strong trainers are waiting in the streets to battle you. You play your way up from the lowest rank Z to the highest rank A. If you reach rank A, you will "fulfil a dream" - whatever that means.

Date: 2025

Released for: Switch

"Rhythm Heaven Groove": crazy music mini-games

The stylish rhythm game returns with a new spin-off. In various mini-games, you have to press buttons to the beat of the music. Each scenario is even crazier than the last. The last game in the series was released for the 3DS in 2015.

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch

"Everybody's Golf Hot Shots": Competition for Mario's golf games

The former Playstation-exclusive golf game is making the leap to a Nintendo platform for the first time. After last year's "Lego Horizon Adventures", it is the second Playstation game to be released by Sony on the Switch. The colourful golf chaos is being developed by Bandai Namco.

Date: 2025

Released for: Switch, PS5, PC

"Patapon 1 + 2 Replay": Pata, Pata, Pata, Pon!

Another formerly exclusive Sony game series is coming to the Switch. The "Patapon" games were originally released on the PSP and are considered cult classics by many Playstation fans. They received a remaster on the PS4, which is now also making the leap to Nintendo's handheld hybrid.

Date: 11 July

Released for: Switch

"Saga Frontier 2 Remastered": Playstation RPG in new splendour

I don't want to repeat myself, but... another formerly exclusive Playstation classic is making the leap to the Switch. The PS1 game from Square has been given a major facelift and adapted for modern systems. And, best of all, it's available now.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch, PS4, PS5, PC. Mobile

"Marvel Cosmic Invasion": old-school brawler with Marvel characters

The studio Tribute Games, known for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge", is developing another brawler with retro charm. A total of fifteen Marvel characters fight their way through New York and various intergalactic locations to save the world. You play two characters at the same time and can switch back and forth between them during a fight.

Date: End of 2025

Released for: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Gradius Origins": extensive arcade collection

Konami's arcade classic "Gradius" is getting a large collection with 18 versions of the popular shoot'em'up. New functions such as save states and a rewind feature are also included. A completely new part has also made it into the collection with "Salamander III".

Date: 7 August

Released for: Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar": The cosy DS simulation celebrates its comeback

This game is a remake of the DS title "Harvest Moon DS: Grand Bazaar". It was developed from scratch for the Switch. As is typical for the game series, you have to build up a farm, plant vegetables and look after animals. The focus of this spin-off is on the village's run-down marketplace, which you can restore to its former glory with your offerings.

Date: 27 August

Released for: Switch

"Tamagotchi Plaza": Help the cute critters

Want even more cosy games? How about "Tamagotchi Plaza"? Meet over 100 cute Tamagotchis in this sugar-sweet game. You help them to spruce up their shops. You do this in various mini-games. The better the shops run, the busier the city becomes.

Date: 27 June

Released for: Switch

"Disney Villains Cursed Café": Brew potions for villains

And another cosy game. In "Disney Villains Cursed Café" you take on the role of a "Potionista" - the magic potion equivalent of a barista. Various villains from the Disney universe order nasty potions from you. The potions you mix can influence the course of the story.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch

"Raidou Kuzunoha Remastered: Mystery of the Soulless Army": Remaster of an obscure cult classic

The "Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Vs. The Soulless Army", which is particularly popular in Japan, is getting an extensive remaster for modern systems. In the "Shin Megami Tensei" spin-off, you take on the role of a detective who can also... Summon demons? Detective cases are much easier to solve with these devilish helpers.

Date: 19 June

Released for: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files": new fodder for visual novel fans

The visual novel series "AI: The Somnium Files" is getting a new spin-off. As a special agent with built-in AI in your left eye, you have to free a pop starlet from a perfidious escape room.

Date: 25 July

Released for: Switch, PC

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights and announcements, trailers for previously presented games, updates or ports of previously released titles were also shown. You can find all other games here in the alphabetical overview:

"Virtual Game Cards" and new Nintendo smartphone app

In addition to new games, Nintendo is also presenting two surprises: "Virtual Game Cards" and a new smartphone app. The former is designed to make your digital Nintendo game library more flexible and even allow you to share games with Family members. The new "Nintendo Today" app acts as a Nintendo calendar, offering fans new surprises every day.

Header image: Metroid Prime 4

