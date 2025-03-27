News + Trends 2

Nintendo introduces family sharing function and new smartphone app

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 27.3.2025

Your digital Nintendo games will be much easier to use and even share in future with "Virtual Game Cards". The company is also announcing a new smartphone app.

In a direct livestream, Nintendo presented new games as well as two surprises: "Virtual Game Cards" and a new smartphone app. The former is designed to make your digital Nintendo game library more flexible and even allow you to share games with Family members. The new "Nintendo Today" app acts as a Nintendo calendar, offering fans new surprises every day.

"Virtual Game Cards": easier handling of your digital Nintendo games

Nintendo is known for its unnecessarily complicated handling of accounts and digital games. If you have multiple Switches on which you play your games, switching between consoles is a hassle. The new "Virtual Game Cards" are intended to remedy this situation.

In future, Nintendo will treat your digital purchases from the eShop like physical game cards. As soon as you buy a title, it will be registered as a Virtual Game Card on the system on which you downloaded it.

If you want to continue playing your game on another system, you can "remove" it from one console and "insert" it into the other console. An internet connection is required when inserting and removing Virtual Game Cards. A local connection to your second console is also required for the first transfer between two consoles.

Virtual Game Cards are designed to make switching between two systems easier.

Nintendo is also introducing a family sharing system with the Virtual Game Cards. You can invite up to eight people to form a "family" with whom you can share your game library.

Family sharing is limited. A direct connection between the systems of the 'Family members' is always required when borrowing games. You also cannot lend one person several games at the same time. If the Virtual Game Card is with a family member, you can no longer play the game yourself. The loan lasts for a maximum of 14 days - after which the Virtual Game Card is automatically returned to your console.

Virtual Game Cards should be available from the end of April. The new feature will also be compatible with Switch 2 consoles.

Family Sharing is coming along with Virtual Game Cards

"Nintendo Today": New smartphone app with Nintendo news

In addition to the Virtual Game Cards, Nintendo has another surprise in store. In addition to the Nintendo Direct livestreams, which are very popular among fans, the Japanese company wants to establish another direct communication channel.

With the "Nintendo Today" smartphone app, you will receive daily updates on various Nintendo games and new hardware:

The app will work like a calendar and offer new content every day. In addition to events and news, additional content such as comics and videos will also provide entertainment. The app is now available on Android and iOS. To use it, you need a Nintendo account (but not a Nintendo Online subscription).

You can find an overview of all the new Switch games that Nintendo presented at the Direct in this article:

