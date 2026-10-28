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Nintendo Indie World Showcase (October 2026): all games, all trailers

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 28.10.2026

Nintendo is presenting new indie games for the Switch at an "Indie World Showcase." In addition to new games, several viral indie favorites are also making the leap from PC to Nintendo's handheld.

Nintendo has a heart for indie studios. The Japanese company proves this in its «Indie World Showcases», where even small teams get a big stage. You can watch the entire presentation in the video embedded below. In this article, I have summarized all the announced games.

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

«Winds of Viridia»

A beautiful open-world game inspired by «classic action-adventures» (i.e., «The Legend of Zelda»). The «Mothbug», an animal companion, helps you explore the game world and in combat. With the little creature, you can perform devastating special attacks and jump through the air. The visual style is reminiscent of Studio Ghibli productions. A demo is available now in the eShop.

Date: Early 2027

Releasing for Switch 2, PC

«Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino»

This looks seriously awesome. I immediately fell in love with the imaginative characters and the hand-drawn backgrounds. In the role of a fox girl, you explore an island shrouded in darkness together with a frog. The whole thing is inspired by Japanese folklore. I am incredibly excited.

Date: Early 2027

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PC

«City of None»

The new game from one of the co-creators of «Celeste». The color palette of the striking pixel art style changes depending on the game environment. As you progress through the game, you unlock new abilities in typical Metroidvania fashion, allowing you to explore more areas and take down stronger monsters.

Date: 2027

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Threads of Time»

A classic turn-based RPG where you travel through time to recruit heroes from different eras. Fans of Square Enix’s HD-2D graphic style should enjoy this.

Date: Summer 2027

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Tenjutsu»

A new project from Sébastien Benard, lead designer of «Dead Cells». «Tenjutsu» is a roguelite brawler with fast-paced melee combat and a focus on «satisfying hits». Action movies and anime served as inspiration for the studio.

Date: 2027

Releasing for Switch 2, PC

«My Arms Are Longer Now»

You are an incredibly long arm and you commit incredible thefts. What on earth were the lovely developers at Toot Games on? Reminds me of «Thank Goodness You're Here», only even weirder.

Date: March 11, 2027

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Witchbrook»

An online witch simulator for up to four players. You attend a witch academy, make friends and find love, and explore the mysterious world of the town of Mossport. The game was announced ages ago (i.e., 2016) – let's see if it finally makes it to release now.

Date: January 28, 2027

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Sword of the Sea»

This beautiful title from the creators of «Journey» and «Abzu» was released last year. Soon, Nintendo fans will also be able to enjoy this visual masterpiece.

Date: October 29

Releasing for Switch 2, already available for PS5, PC

«Dumpster Gang»

Friendslop games are in fashion. Nintendo knows this too and is presenting several chaotic titles for multiplayer evenings at the Indie Showcase. The first game in the bunch: «Dumpster Gang». You play as a raccoon and loot dumpsters and other «treasures» with your gang.

Date: March 2027

Releasing for Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Super Battle Golf»

Is even «Mario Golf» too slow for you? Then take a look at «Super Battle Golf». Up to eight players try to sink their balls simultaneously in chaotic golf matches – naturally with crazy items, power-ups, and other nasty tricks.

Date: March 25, 2027

Releasing for Switch 2, already available for PC

«R.E.P.O.»

This cooperative horror game already went through the roof on Steam in February 2025. Soon, Switch 2 users will also be able to search for valuable, cursed objects in procedurally generated levels.

Date: 2027

Releasing for Switch 2, already available for PC

«Spirit Crossing»

The creators of «Cozy Grove» are back with an MMO life simulation. You build a cozy life above the clouds with other players. I really like the art style – even if it is a genre I would never touch (I don't have the time, damn it!).

Date: November 16

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Petal Runner»

A retro game in an open solarpunk world. You transport small, digital pets and complete all sorts of minigames. Kevin played the game at Gamescom and was thrilled. A demo is available now in the eShop.

Date: March 8, 2027

Releasing for Switch 2, PC

«Haunted Paws»

You take on the role of a cute little dog and search for your owner in a haunted mansion. It's a shame the game isn't being released for Halloween. I played «Haunted Paws» at Gamescom. I especially liked that there are dedicated bark and pee buttons. There is a demo available in the eShop now.

Date: May 2027

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Slime Rancher 2»

I have never played «Slime Rancher». Should I catch up on that? The trailer for the second part definitely looks cool. The game was already released on PC and consoles last year – Nintendo fans will have to wait until January 2027.

Date: January 2027

Releasing for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Raccoin: Chaos Max Edition»

«Balatro», what have you done? Since the release of the poker roguelite, similar games with gambling themes have been popping up like mushrooms. For example, the coin pusher «Raccoin», which was released on Steam last March. Soon, the gambling raccoon will also come to the Switch 2 in a «Chaos Max Edition». A demo is available now.

Date: November 10

Releasing for Switch 2, already released for PC

In a montage, Nintendo also presents other indie titles that will soon be released on the Switch and Switch 2:

«Bao Bao’s Cozy Cleaning Service» (available now for Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Everything is Crab» (January 26, 2027 for Switch, Switch 2, already available for PC)

«Finding Polka» (Early 2027, already available for PC)

«Floor Plan: Slap Out Of It!» (Early 2027 for Switch 2, PC)

«HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate» (Early 2027 for Switch 2, PC)

«Lost and Found Co.» (Early 2027 for Switch, Switch 2, already available for PC)

«Tanuki: Pon’s Summer» (November 10 for Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Nintendo Indie World Which indie games are you looking forward to the most? Winds of Viridia Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino City of None Threads of Time Tenjutsu My Arms Are Longer Now Witchbrook Sword of the Sea Dumpster Gang Super Battle Golf R.E.P.O. Spirit Crossing Petal Runner Haunted Paws Slime Rancher 2 Raccoin: Chaos Max Edition Bao Bao’s Cozy Cleaning Service Everything is Crab Finding Polka Floor Plan: Slap Out Of It! HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate Lost and Found Co. Tanuki: Pon’s Summer Vote

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