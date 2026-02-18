News + Trends 3 0

No doubt about it! The "Jelly Perfume Balms" are the next big hype

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 19.2.2026

Jelly to go? The Sol de Janeiro brand is launching its body sprays in an unusual format, capitalising on the jelly trend. At first glance at least ...

I don't need it. I don't need it. Do I need ... Oh, who am I kidding here? The new «Jelly Perfume Balms» from the brand Sol de Janeiro simply have it all (and will probably soon have my money too): A quirky look, practical benefits - and they seem innovative. At least in the world of fragrances.

Yikes, they look familiar, don't they?

Perfume sticks for travelling are niche, but not new. But Sol de Janeiro hasn't just launched any run-of-the-mill sticks with this new release. No. The little twist-out knobs capitalise on a trend that began in 2024: the jelly look.

Don't they look good enough to eat? My inner child feels strongly appealed to.

Source: Screenshots, Instagram @soldejaneiro

The bouncy jelly format hit the mainstream when Milk Makeup launched the «Cooling Water Jelly Tints». In other words, cheek rouge. Other brands followed suit and new categories such as bronzer and highlighter were opened up. So while we know the jelly stick primarily from the make-up corner, it now seems to have found a home on perfume shelves thanks to brands such as Dior and Sol de Janeiro.

But wait a minute!

But wait a minute...

The magic word is «seems to be». Because according to several reviews I've read, the only thing jelly-like about the product is its appearance. If you press against the stick, it does not give way like rubber, unlike the products from Milk & Co. The stick is therefore firmer than initially expected. «Looks like a jelly, feels like a balm», to use Sol de Janeiro's words.

Practical and pocket-sized.

Source: Instagram @soldejaneiro Three fragrance classics make the start.

Source: Instagram @soldejaneiro

The American skincare and fragrance brand, which is inspired by Brazilian beach culture, is relying on three existing bestsellers from its range:

Cheirosa 62: pistachio & salted caramel

pistachio & salted caramel Cheirosa 40: Black amber & vanilla woods

Black amber & vanilla woods Cheirosa 68: Brazilian jasmine & dragon fruit

So she's simply packing her hyped body spray classics into a small, travel-friendly format that allows you to refresh your fragrance discreetly without enveloping the person sitting next to you on the train in a spray mist. Once applied, the fragrance is said to linger on the skin for up to ten hours without leaving a sticky feeling.

The «Jelly Perfume Balms» are already available in stores. Whether they will soon find their way into our range remains to be seen.

Header image: Sol de Janeiro

