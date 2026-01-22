News + Trends 1 0

Push Rack V3, the third generation of the modular, off-road-compatible bike rack

Lars Petersen Translation: machine translated 22.1.2026

Push Components presents the third generation of the modular, off-road bike carrier "Push Rack" for panel vans. It enables the transport of various bikes without conversion.

Camping holidays without a bike are only half the fun for many people. There are many solutions for transporting your bike to your holiday destination. However, carriers for the rear door or trailer coupling take up space when they are not in use.

The Bavarian company Push Components has a space-saving solution. The modular rear carrier system is called «Push Rack» and is designed for panel vans.

Velos are transported vertically

«Push Rack» is based on rails from Airline, Thule or Fiamma, on which you can mount special carriers for bikes, e-scooters or children's bike trailers. Up to four bikes with a total weight of 100 kilograms can be hooked in vertically. The carrier itself should only weigh two kilograms per bike.

Because the bikes are fixed to the handlebars and rear tyres, they should not slip.

Source: Push Components

The bikes are fixed to the handlebars and rear tyres. According to the manufacturer, they do not slip even when riding off-road. The same applies to skis and snowboards.

The system is compatible with modern bikes

«Push Rack V3» is designed to be suitable for all types of bikes. This also applies to off-road bikes with wide handlebars, 29-inch wheels and long wheelbases. Conversion for different bike types is not necessary. Despite the rack and bikes being fitted, the rear doors of the vehicle should remain easy to open.

My assessment: A big plus point of the push rack system is that you can remove each bike separately and secure it against theft directly on the rack.

Generation three of the system can accommodate different tyres without conversion.

Source: Push Components

The price varies depending on the package

Prices for the modular system vary depending on the package. Push Components has airline rails on sale from 200 euros. The actual bike carrier with handlebar and tyre holder is available from 180 euros. Accessories such as carriers for e-scooters or snowbags are also available on sale.

Modules such as this one for e-scooters can also be purchased.

Source: Push Components

Interesting concept

In my opinion, the concept is interesting for you if you have airline rails mounted on the rear of your camper anyway and regularly want to transport four bikes

It poses a potential challenge for people who are not so tall: the bike handlebars are hooked up high on the vehicle. You should have that on your mind.

The third generation of the system should be able to accommodate different tyres without conversion. However, this probably does not apply to plasticmudguards or attachments on the handlebars.

Header image: Push Components

