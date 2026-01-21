News + Trends 0 0

Fiat brings the cuddly Tris to Europe, a modern Piaggio Ape

Lars Petersen Translation: machine translated 21.1.2026

Fiat will offer the cute Tris electric three-wheeler in Europe in 2026. The little Italian is built in Morocco and has some interesting technical specifications to offer. Basically, the small electric lorry is a modern interpretation of the Piaggio Ape.

Scooter with loading area: this vehicle concept once worked excellently in Italy. The Piaggio Ape was launched in 1947 and built up a legendary reputation over the decades thanks to its unrivalled manoeuvrability. Fiat is continuing this story in 2026 with the Tris. The cargo tricycle inspired by the legend is coming to Europe.

The technical specifications of the Tris are as follows:

Length: 3.17 metres

Width: 1.49 metres

Height: 1.80 metres

Wheelbase: 2.22 metres

Turning circle: 3.05 metres

The loading area is designed to accommodate a euro pallet. Depending on the version, it can carry a payload of up to 540 kilograms. That's more than some cars. Fiat states the permissible total weight as 1205 kilos.

12 hp get the Tris moving

The Tris will be available in three versions: as a chassis for customised bodywork, as a flatbed with an open loading area and as a pickup with drop sides. The basic construction is the same in all three variants.

This is the Tris version with a flatbed.

Source: Stellantis

The electric motor has 12 hp and, according to the manufacturer, a peak output of nine kW. The maximum torque is 45 Nm. Even when fully loaded, it should be able to climb gradients of up to 16 per cent. The maximum speed is limited to 45 km/h.

When it comes to the necessary driving licence, this means that the Tris falls into the European L5e-B category. These are tricycles for transporting goods, which must have a fixed partition between the Cockpit and loading area and a loading space with certain dimensions, for example. They can be driven with a car driving licence.

90 kilometres range per battery charge

A lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 6.9 kWh supplies energy. Fiat assumes a range of around 90 kilometres. The integrated on-board charger with 220 volts has an output of 1.6 kW. You plug the 4.5 metre long cable into the household socket. The Tris should take three and a half hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, and a full charge takes around 4 hours and 40 minutes. Incidentally, the Fiat can recuperate and recover energy when braking.

An exact date for the market launch has not yet been set. However, Fiat has indicated that the Tris will be available to buy in Italy first. There is wild speculation about possible prices. However, they could remain well below 10,000 euros or francs.

The little Fiat has advantages and disadvantages

Ape fans will probably take notice of the exterior of the Tris. Whether they accept the Fiat as a successor remains to be seen. The promised manoeuvrability and payload are respectable, but there is still room for improvement in terms of range and charging speed.

The Italian will find its fans in cities with really narrow streets. Simply because there are scenarios in which the larger van doesn't make it to the shop door. This is especially true if the purchase price actually remains manageable.

The technology is familiar

Plus point: The technology of the Tris is not new. Citroën Ami and Opel eRocks use the same drive system and - despite all the advantages and disadvantages - have proven that they work.

The technology comes from the Citroën Ami.

Source: Stellantis

It will need doors for the European markets. Then nothing will stand in the way of its use as an advertising medium, for example with coffee machines.

Header image: Stellantis

