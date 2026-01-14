News + Trends 1 0

No more ice scraping! This new technology should make it possible

Lars Petersen Translation: machine translated 14.1.2026

The start-up Betterfrost from Canada has developed a new technology for defrosting the windscreen. Thanks to electrical impulses, you should never have to scrape ice again. Here's how it works.

No longer having to scrape the windscreen clean in winter sounds like a dream. Or does it? If the Canadian start-up Betterfrost has its way, it will be soon. The company from the province of Ontario has developed a new technology that is designed to clear icy windscreens in cars particularly elegantly.

The technology is called PETD, short for «pulsed electro-thermal de-icing». Translated into German, this means something like «pulsed electro-thermal de-icing». This is based on electrical impulses that reach the area where the windscreen is iced over via a conductive layer in the windscreen.

Electrical impulses melt the ice

The pulses heat the contact surface between the glass and ice and, according to Betterfrost, melt the ice in a targeted manner. This is intended to cause any overlying ice to lose its grip. It then either slides off by itself or you can remove it with the windscreen wiper. You can also use the Betterfrost method to quickly clear misted-up windscreens.

On the company's own YouTube channel, Betterfrost shows how quickly the new type of defrosting is supposed to work:

The manufacturer sees the opportunity for the new technology to solve several problems in one fell swoop. In addition to the prospect of never having to scrape the windscreen clean again, you should also no longer have to leave the heating and fan running.

The range of electric cars could increase

This is particularly interesting for drivers of electric cars. Not all e-cars have windscreen heating. Betterfrost also aims to save 99 per cent energy compared to the use of interior heating and fans with its method. This should result in an average of 38 kilometres of additional range per journey in winter.

The technology from Canada can also have an advantage for a combustion engine. It should be able to be powered by the 12-volt starter battery. This means that nobody needs to leave the engine running just for the heating, which is prohibited anyway.

Betterfrost is working together with automotive supplier Denso to ensure that the technology finds its way into everyday vehicle use. At the same time, the Canadians are testing other possible applications.

Exciting technology

I would love to see the new technology in the car. Especially if it becomes available for all windscreens in the future. It would make products such as ice scrapers and windscreen de-icers superfluous, but it would also put an end to fatal experiments with hot water on the windscreen.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments.

Header image: Shutterstock

