Samsung, LG, Hisense and Changhong present smart appliances for laundry at CES 2026

Lars Petersen Translation: machine translated 9.1.2026

The future of household appliances is intelligent. Smart washing machines and tumble dryers are designed to relieve you of waiting times and annoying tasks. Ironing, for example. Samsung, LG, Hisense and Changhong will be showcasing these innovations in Las Vegas.

No more ironing to do? Sounds great, doesn't it? If you believe the full-bodied promises of the manufacturers who are currently presenting their new laundry appliances at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, then it's time.

For Samsung, the vision of a «intelligent, networked ecosystem» of appliances for the home includes the household robot Cloid, Samsung also has a smart washer-dryer and a smart tumble dryer with special nozzles.

The Samsung washer-dryer adapts to the textiles

The washer-dryer, which currently goes by the complicated name «Bespoke AI Laundry Combo», is designed for the laundry room.

This is a combined appliance that can wash and dry. No more reloading heavy, damp laundry! According to the manufacturer, the 2026 model has a faster super-speed cycle and improved drying performance.

The new washer dryer from Samsung dries faster.

Source: Samsung

The manufacturer promises that washing and drying times will be reduced. Thanks to its AI, the washer-dryer can also automatically adapt to the load, the textiles and their degree of soiling.

With the new AI dryer, ironing should be history

The new «Bespoke AI Airdresser» is designed to eliminate another challenge in laundry care. It uses blasts of air and steam to smooth shirts. This means you don't have to iron your clothes and just hang them up, says Samsung.

For this purpose, crease reduction has been optimised and drying is intelligent. The appliance selects the right programme for optimum drying itself.

LG has reduced the working time of its appliances

Wash dryers have the disadvantage that it takes a relatively long time for the laundry to dry. According to LG, it has achieved a lot in this respect and has significantly reduced the time required for a cycle in the latest washer-dryer in the Signature series.

A turbo cycle speeds up washing, artificial intelligence recognises the moisture of the laundry and an inverter heat pump makes drying as efficient as possible.

The LG washer-dryer takes less time.

Source: LG

The intelligent appliances in the Signature series also have a load function that uses an in-built scale to determine the weight of the laundry and automatically adjusts the amount of water used and the drying time. Smart detergent and fabric softener dispensers are designed to always add exactly the right amount of detergent.

The Signature washer-dryers can be controlled via the ThinQ app. They dry with air instead of heat. This should make them gentler on the laundry.

The washer-dryer from Hisense recognises your clothes

The U7 intelligent washer dryer from Hisense comes with a seven-inch touch display and a Ki-Wash agent that automatically adjusts the laundry to the items of clothing in the drum and provides ongoing information about the washing process. This should make planning easier. Unfortunately, it is not yet available for European markets.

Changhong wants to create a good mood

According to the manufacturer, the AI washing machine from Changhong focuses on the care aspect of laundry. With its cute panda topic «, it is designed to appeal to its owners emotionally» and spread a good mood while washing.

Do you really need a smart washing unit?

In the end, of course, the question remains as to whether you really need a smart washing unit? I see it this way: washing takes up time and is therefore one of the household tasks that annoys me. Support with this is very welcome.

I'm interested if my intelligent washing unit also makes sure that the clothes get the best possible care and that washing uses as little water as possible.

On the other hand, I don't realise the sustainability of an appliance that could be obsolete tomorrow. The development of AI is progressing so quickly that you can hardly keep up in your head.

What do you think about the smart washing unit? Let me know in the comments.

Header image: Samsung

