A lamp hairdryer? All the info on Dreame's curious concept

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

A wild combination that Dreame has created: A floor lamp that blow-dries your hair. No hands required. Let's go.

Dreame calls it the «World's First Smart Upright Hair Drying & SPA All-in-One System». To put it simply, it's a floor lamp with an intelligent hairdryer function that makes using your hands superfluous. So à la «I'm going to read a book in the atmospheric light while my hair is being blow-dried.» The C-shaped hairdryer model that is currently on display at CES Unveiled is a concept model. The «Halo High-Speed Hair Dryer» has therefore not yet been officially unveiled. That's why the information available is rather limited. I asked Dreame about it.

Source: Dreame

The most important features

Intelligent auto-tracking: Thanks to a robot-controlled arm, the airflow automatically tracks your movements. This should allow you to dry completely hands-free, even reaching hard-to-reach areas such as the neck with precision

3-in-1 care system: The appliance not only dries, but is also designed to care for the hair simultaneously. A high-frequency mist envelops the hair in an ultra-fine essence, while red light is said to revitalise the scalp and strengthen the hair roots.

Whisper-quiet operation: With a volume of just 59 dB, the system operates extremely quietly so that the hair care routine does not disturb the rest of the household.

Design object & ambient light: The full metal housing is also intended to function as a modern floor lamp and mood light. Integrated castors make it easy to move the lifestyle accessory from A to B.

Who is the Dreame Halo for?

I still have so many questions. Do you have to keep topping up the nourishing essence? Does the narrow strip provide enough airflow? And who exactly is the target group here? Dreame doesn't specify the target group. But even if the concept may raise eyebrows at first glance, hands-free hair drying and care may well be very useful for some people. For example, people who have limited or no use of their hands and arms. I can also imagine the lamp and hairdryer hybrid in a hairdressing salon. The rest of the answers will hopefully come with time.

Mass production is not planned until around summer 2026, according to Dreame. The sales launch, we can assume, will be much later. Estimated price point: $699.

Header image: Dreame

