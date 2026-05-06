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Remarkable Paper Pure: new e-ink tablet and new functions

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 6.5.2026

Remarkable's latest e-ink member, the Paper Pure, scores with speed, display sharpness and better repairability.

The Norwegian technology company Remarkable is launching a new digital notebook on the market: Paper Pure. The aim is to make it as easy as possible to transfer sketches and handwritten notes to various devices such as laptops or smartphones.

Lightweight design and sharp display

The Remarkable Paper Pure has a slim and lightweight housing with a thickness of six millimetres and a weight of 360 grammes. It has a textured display surface that is designed to give the feeling of writing with a pen on real paper. Remarkable has taken it directly from the flagship model, the Remarkable Paper Pro.

The Paper Pure is light and thin.

Source: Remarkable

A 10.3-inch E-Ink Carta 1300 panel in a slightly customised version is used as the central element. It delivers a resolution of 1872 × 1404 pixels and a pixel density of 226 ppi. It is the manufacturer's sharpest and highest-contrast black and white display with a significantly brighter display compared to its predecessor, the Remarkable 2.

Latency has also improved noticeably compared to its predecessor: according to the manufacturer, the digital ink appears on the screen with practically no noticeable delay. Navigation, zooming and scrolling are twice as fast compared to the Remarkable 2.

More powerful hardware for smooth operation

Under the bonnet, the manufacturer has made significant hardware upgrades to ensure smooth operation. A new, faster dual-core processor powers the device. The RAM has been doubled from one gigabyte (GB) to two GB and the internal memory has been quadrupled: 32 GB of storage space is now available instead of the previous 8 GB.

More RAM and more internal memory for your projects.

Source: Remarkable

According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to three weeks with one hour of daily use. To facilitate repairs by specialised personnel, the housing of the Paper Pure is screwed and plugged in instead of glued.

New software functions - also for older devices

New software features are designed to enable seamless workflows. They are also available for older models:

Convert web pages: Web pages saved via Chrome extension or mobile apps as well as other imported documents can be converted into editable notebooks.

Web pages saved via Chrome extension or mobile apps as well as other imported documents can be converted into editable notebooks. Flexible cloud imports: Files from Microsoft Word, OneDrive, Dropbox or Google Drive are converted into your own text documents and can be edited and read directly with the pen.

Files from Microsoft Word, OneDrive, Dropbox or Google Drive are converted into your own text documents and can be edited and read directly with the pen. Comprehensive search: Thanks to a system-wide search, typed and handwritten text can be found again.

Thanks to a system-wide search, typed and handwritten text can be found again. Calendar integration: When linked to Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook, meeting notes and meeting information can be generated automatically with a single tap.

When linked to Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook, meeting notes and meeting information can be generated automatically with a single tap. AI support: Integrated AI functions convert handwriting into typed text, summarise content and suggest next steps.

Integrated AI functions convert handwriting into typed text, summarise content and suggest next steps. Miro and Slack connection: Notes can be sent directly to Slack or Miro. Sketches and handwriting are automatically converted into digital text elements.

With the optional Connect subscription, you also get access to hundreds of exclusive templates, such as planners and workbooks.

The new functions are also available for existing devices.

Source: Remarkable

Price and availability: still exclusive

You can now order the Remarkable Paper Pure directly from the manufacturer. It replaces the Remarkable 2 and is offered alongside the premium model Remarkable Paper Pro and the Paper Pro Move. Unfortunately, the manufacturer still does not offer any devices in our country. Delivery will start in June in two different bundles:

Standard bundle (399 euros): Remarkable Paper Pure with standard marker

Premium bundle (469 euros): Remarkable Paper Pure with Marker Plus (with integrated eraser at the end of the pen) and Sleeve Folio in ocean blue, mist green or desert pink

Remarkable offers the Paper Pure with three different coloured cases

Source: Remarkable

Header image: Remarkable

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