Remarkable Paper Pure: new e-ink tablet and new functions

News + Trends
Curiosities in Barcelona: the MWC trends 2026
by Michelle Brändle
Remarkable's latest e-ink member, the Paper Pure, scores with speed, display sharpness and better repairability.
The Norwegian technology company Remarkable is launching a new digital notebook on the market: Paper Pure. The aim is to make it as easy as possible to transfer sketches and handwritten notes to various devices such as laptops or smartphones.
The Remarkable Paper Pure has a slim and lightweight housing with a thickness of six millimetres and a weight of 360 grammes. It has a textured display surface that is designed to give the feeling of writing with a pen on real paper. Remarkable has taken it directly from the flagship model, the Remarkable Paper Pro.
A 10.3-inch E-Ink Carta 1300 panel in a slightly customised version is used as the central element. It delivers a resolution of 1872 × 1404 pixels and a pixel density of 226 ppi. It is the manufacturer's sharpest and highest-contrast black and white display with a significantly brighter display compared to its predecessor, the Remarkable 2.
Latency has also improved noticeably compared to its predecessor: according to the manufacturer, the digital ink appears on the screen with practically no noticeable delay. Navigation, zooming and scrolling are twice as fast compared to the Remarkable 2.
Under the bonnet, the manufacturer has made significant hardware upgrades to ensure smooth operation. A new, faster dual-core processor powers the device. The RAM has been doubled from one gigabyte (GB) to two GB and the internal memory has been quadrupled: 32 GB of storage space is now available instead of the previous 8 GB.
According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to three weeks with one hour of daily use. To facilitate repairs by specialised personnel, the housing of the Paper Pure is screwed and plugged in instead of glued.
New software features are designed to enable seamless workflows. They are also available for older models:
With the optional Connect subscription, you also get access to hundreds of exclusive templates, such as planners and workbooks.
You can now order the Remarkable Paper Pure directly from the manufacturer. It replaces the Remarkable 2 and is offered alongside the premium model Remarkable Paper Pro and the Paper Pro Move. Unfortunately, the manufacturer still does not offer any devices in our country. Delivery will start in June in two different bundles:
Ever since I learned how to hold a pen, I've been doodling away in bright colours. Thanks to my iPad, digital art has also become part of my life. That's why I love testing tablets – from the graphic design range to the regular kind. When I feel the urge to express my creativity without lugging lots of equipment, I go for the latest smartphones and start snapping away.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all