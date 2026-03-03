Shimano presents the new Tiagra R4000 series - what are the prices?

News + Trends
La Sportiva gives the popular "Prodigio" an upgrade
by Siri Schubert
More ergonomics, less weight: The new 2x11-speed drivetrain from Shimano focuses on improved lever ergonomics, low weight and greater gear range. The entry-level groupset is therefore ideal for a wide range of riders.
The Japanese market leader in bicycle components and accessories Shimano is phasing out production of the existing mechanical road bike shifting groupset Tiagra 4700 from the start of 2027. And will replace the affordable entry-level version with the new Tiagra R4000 series.
Shimano says it is positioning the new road bike groupset between the more expensive 105 R7000 for around 500 francs and the more affordable Cues U6030 at around 200 francs. An entry-level groupset, so to speak, for ambitious beginner road cyclists who have one eye on the road and the other in their wallet. And want an upgrade from the existing Tiagra 4700 with 2x10-speed drivetrain.
According to the manufacturer, the centrepiece of the system is the updated shift lever with an ergonomic design for easier accessibility with different hand sizes. Shimano writes: «This is combined with a new, lightweight Hyperglide 11-speed cassette.» The previous model is equipped with a 2x10-speed cassette. Shimano continues: «This offers a wide range for varied terrain and steep climbs. It also reduces the system weight by more than 200 grammes compared to reference configurations - ideal for anyone looking for a lighter setup without sacrificing gears.»
With a total weight of the old 4700 groupset of around 2.8 kilograms, this saving corresponds to around seven per cent.
On the topic of prices and availability, Shimano remains very vague. The new Tiagra R4000 brings «modern performance to the road at an attractive price». However, the manufacturer does not specify what this will look like. The end consumer prices would «vary depending on the market and specification», Shimano is keeping a low profile in this regard. The assumption is that with the upgrade in weight and quality of the components, the prices will also be upgraded. Depending on the version, the components of the previous Tiagra 4700 will cost between 250 and 350 francs.
And the manufacturer also remains vague when it comes to availability. This varies from region to region, with details available from local Shimano dealers.
It is not yet clear if and when we will have the new Tiagra R4000 from Shimano in our range.
From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.
