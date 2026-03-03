News + Trends 5 0

Shimano presents the new Tiagra R4000 series - what are the prices?

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 3.3.2026

More ergonomics, less weight: The new 2x11-speed drivetrain from Shimano focuses on improved lever ergonomics, low weight and greater gear range. The entry-level groupset is therefore ideal for a wide range of riders.

The Japanese market leader in bicycle components and accessories Shimano is phasing out production of the existing mechanical road bike shifting groupset Tiagra 4700 from the start of 2027. And will replace the affordable entry-level version with the new Tiagra R4000 series.

Shimano says it is positioning the new road bike groupset between the more expensive 105 R7000 for around 500 francs and the more affordable Cues U6030 at around 200 francs. An entry-level groupset, so to speak, for ambitious beginner road cyclists who have one eye on the road and the other in their wallet. And want an upgrade from the existing Tiagra 4700 with 2x10-speed drivetrain.

The RD-R4000 rear derailleur was specially developed by the manufacturer for 2x11 operation.

Source: Shimano

According to the manufacturer, the centrepiece of the system is the updated shift lever with an ergonomic design for easier accessibility with different hand sizes. Shimano writes: «This is combined with a new, lightweight Hyperglide 11-speed cassette.» The previous model is equipped with a 2x10-speed cassette. Shimano continues: «This offers a wide range for varied terrain and steep climbs. It also reduces the system weight by more than 200 grammes compared to reference configurations - ideal for anyone looking for a lighter setup without sacrificing gears.»

With a total weight of the old 4700 groupset of around 2.8 kilograms, this saving corresponds to around seven per cent.

The new, ergonomic lever design of the Tiagra R4000.

Source: Shimano

Features of the Shimano Tiagra R4000 (according to Shimano)

ergonomic lever design: easy accessibility for different hand sizes and grip positions

New 11-36T (teeth per sprocket) cassette: 11-speed option for a wider range

Lightweight construction: the new cassette option is significantly lighter than previous comparable models

New rear derailleur (RD-R4000): specially developed for 2x11 operation

classic road bike DNA: supports short chainstays and large chainrings

Prices and availability

On the topic of prices and availability, Shimano remains very vague. The new Tiagra R4000 brings «modern performance to the road at an attractive price». However, the manufacturer does not specify what this will look like. The end consumer prices would «vary depending on the market and specification», Shimano is keeping a low profile in this regard. The assumption is that with the upgrade in weight and quality of the components, the prices will also be upgraded. Depending on the version, the components of the previous Tiagra 4700 will cost between 250 and 350 francs.

And the manufacturer also remains vague when it comes to availability. This varies from region to region, with details available from local Shimano dealers.

It is not yet clear if and when we will have the new Tiagra R4000 from Shimano in our range.

Header image: Shimano

