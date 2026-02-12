News + Trends 4 0

La Sportiva gives the popular "Prodigio" an upgrade

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 12.2.2026

The new "Prodigio 2" from La Sportiva promises more cushioning and a wider fit. This makes the shoe even more of an all-round shoe for trail running.

La Sportiva presents the «Prodigio 2» for the start of the 2026 trail running season. Two years after the launch of the first Prodigio shoe, with which the Italian manufacturer significantly changed its concept for trail running shoes, an upgrade is now on the cards.

The first Prodigio (here is my review) was a departure from La Sportiva's tougher, alpine-terrain orientated shoes. In the meantime, there was also the Prodigio Pro (also with test report) for experienced long-distance runners.experienced long-distance runners and the Prodigio Max for fans of heavily cushioned soles.

New shoe should be suitable for different types of trail running

With the second version of the original, La Sportiva wants to continue on the path towards an all-round trail shoe that is suitable for different types of terrain and distances.

According to the manufacturer, the most important innovations are a wider fit and the material of the one-piece midsole, an SCF-EVA mix. The midsole should therefore offer better cushioning while remaining responsive. In addition, the sidewalls of the midsole have been raised to create greater stability in the forefoot and during lateral movements.

The shoe is characterised by a uniformly high cleat and a new midsole.

Source: La Sportiva

The padded upper of the Prodigio 2 is designed to offer more comfort at the heel and ankle. In addition, La Sportiva has increased the studs on the entire outsole to four millimetres and used stronger studs at the back of the shoe to increase the braking effect when the heel touches down. According to the manufacturer, the women's version of the shoe weighs 225 grammes, while the men's version is said to weigh 265 grammes.

With these innovations, the shoe is aimed at trail runners who are not chasing speed records but are travelling at their own pace on different trails.

It is not yet clear if and when we will have the Prodigio 2 in our range.

Header image: La Sportiva

I like this article! 4 people like this article







