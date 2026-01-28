News + Trends 0 0

This new Michelin tyre for enduro bikes is said to be as versatile as a Swiss army knife

Lars Petersen Translation: machine translated 28.1.2026

When you go on a long tour with your touring enduro, you don't want to think about whether you can ride on sand, gravel or wet tarmac. You just want to go further. With the Michelin Anakee Adventure 2, this should be even more possible.

The journey is the destination. This mantra applies to no other type of vehicle as much as to the BMW GS, Honda Africa Twin, Yamaha Tenere and co. If you own a touring enduro, you want to literally «experience the world».

To do this, you need a suitable tyre. After all, you will most likely set off on the motorway at home, hit sand, gravel or rocks at some point and end up having to get back on the motorway to get home.

The second generation Michelin Anakee Adventure

The French tyre manufacturer Michelin has had the second generation of the Anakee Adventure in its range since January 2026. The tyre is specially made for the big ships on two wheels. The manufacturer promises that it is even better prepared for the demands of travelling by motorbike.

With big enduro bikes like this Yamaha, you are no longer just travelling at a leisurely pace.

Source: Michelin

In addition to the changing surfaces, these requirements also apply to the bikes. They are no longer cosy dromedaries, but agile, powerful machines that you can ride very dynamically despite their weight.

More grip, more mileage, less noise

Michelin promises for the Anakee Adventure 2 that grip on wet roads has been increased by ten per cent thanks to a high-performance silica rubber compound. At the same time, the potential mileage should increase and the noise level should decrease.

On the one hand, Michelin sees the benefits of lower noise emissions in greater comfort. On the other hand, you should get tired less quickly while driving and be able to concentrate better.

In addition, the tyre has an M+S marking and an optimised tread pattern for more traction and greater resistance on unpaved roads. «M+S (mud + snow)» means that it is suitable for winter use and offers good grip even in cold conditions.

The Michelin Anakee Adventure has a good reputation

As manufacturers like Michelin put it, the enduro market is very dynamic. This means that global sales figures have grown enormously in the last six years, with enduro tyres increasing by 100 per cent. So it's no wonder that investments are being made in new products.

Michelin has a really good tyre in its range with the Anakee Adventure.

Source: Michelin

The Michelin Anakee Adventure tyre has been on the market for some time now. It performs quite well in tests and in field reports. With Generation 2 and the update in terms of noise development, Michelin is addressing the areas that have been criticised.

You should ride regularly on gravel

Whether you need an off-road-compatible tyre for your touring enduro depends on your usage profile. Evil tongues claim that the big off-road machines are ridden on asphalt 98 per cent of the time. Then a road tyre is enough for you.

Tyres with very wide capabilities are not as good as special tyres at either end of the spectrum, but they offer an interesting compromise. The compromise of the Anakee Adventure 2 is interesting for you if, in addition to tarmac, you regularly ride on gravel, in low temperatures and bad weather, sometimes comfortably and sometimes fast. Then you need an all-purpose tool like the famous pocket knife.

Our purchasing department is currently clarifying whether we should include the tyre in our range.

Header image: Michelin

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







