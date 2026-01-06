500 francs for a sneaker: Adidas turns the "Superstar" into a luxury model

News + Trends
The Nike "Air Max 95" will soon be available with a zip
by Stephanie Vinzens
Full leather equipment, Italian craftsmanship and a price that makes you sit up and take notice: This is how the new "Superstar Lux" from Adidas presents itself.
Adidas is starting the new year with a particularly elegant model: the «Superstar Lux». Sneaker meets suit shoe - and Italian craftsmanship. According to Adidas, the model is made by experienced shoemakers in Italy.
For the upper of the «Superstar Lux», the German brand relies on high-quality nubuck leather - including the iconic shell-shaped toe cap that has always characterised the «Superstar». The inner lining and insole are also made entirely from leather. The layered midsole - also made of leather, of course - is welted and therefore clearly stands out from conventional sneaker constructions.
The exterior of the shoe is completely black and contrasts with the beige interior - based on the design of a classic suit shoe. According to Adidas, however, the «Superstar Lux» was actually inspired by the «rugged elegance» of traditional work boots.
The «Superstar Lux» joins a small series of exclusive Adidas sneakers from Italy. In recent years, the brand has already launched the «Samba» and «Gazelle» models as high-quality Made-in-Italy versions. The price rises to luxury level: like the refined «Gazelle» from last spring, the new «Superstar Lux» also costs 500 francs - around three and a half times the price of a regular «Superstar».
The shoe is currently available directly from Adidas and selected retailers. However, you won't find the elegant shoe at Galaxus for the time being.
Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all