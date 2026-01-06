Your data. Your choice.

500 francs for a sneaker: Adidas turns the "Superstar" into a luxury model

Stephanie Vinzens
6.1.2026
Translation: machine translated

Full leather equipment, Italian craftsmanship and a price that makes you sit up and take notice: This is how the new "Superstar Lux" from Adidas presents itself.

Adidas is starting the new year with a particularly elegant model: the «Superstar Lux». Sneaker meets suit shoe - and Italian craftsmanship. According to Adidas, the model is made by experienced shoemakers in Italy.

Leather over leather

For the upper of the «Superstar Lux», the German brand relies on high-quality nubuck leather - including the iconic shell-shaped toe cap that has always characterised the «Superstar». The inner lining and insole are also made entirely from leather. The layered midsole - also made of leather, of course - is welted and therefore clearly stands out from conventional sneaker constructions.

The new «Superstar Lux» from Adidas.
The new «Superstar Lux» from Adidas.
Source: Adidas

The exterior of the shoe is completely black and contrasts with the beige interior - based on the design of a classic suit shoe. According to Adidas, however, the «Superstar Lux» was actually inspired by the «rugged elegance» of traditional work boots.

A half-giant for sneakers

The «Superstar Lux» joins a small series of exclusive Adidas sneakers from Italy. In recent years, the brand has already launched the «Samba» and «Gazelle» models as high-quality Made-in-Italy versions. The price rises to luxury level: like the refined «Gazelle» from last spring, the new «Superstar Lux» also costs 500 francs - around three and a half times the price of a regular «Superstar».

Leather inside, leather outside.
Leather inside, leather outside.
Source: Adidas
Stitched instead of just glued.
Stitched instead of just glued.
Source: Adidas

The shoe is currently available directly from Adidas and selected retailers. However, you won't find the elegant shoe at Galaxus for the time being.

Header image: Adidas

Comments

