Bet you have a strong opinion about this NikeSkims shoe.

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 27.1.2026

Slim silhouette, Velcro fastening, breathable mesh material and, particularly striking, a split toe section. The "Mesh Rift" from NikeSkims is certainly not to everyone's taste - but it is now on the market.

Since 26 September 2025, Nike and Skims have officially formed a symbiosis. The world was taken by the hand with mass-market pieces such as leggings, sports bras and yoga mats and gently introduced to the new activewear universe. Now, four months later, Kim Kardashian, co-founder and creative director of Skims, and the long-established US sportswear company are daring us to try a more controversial product: the «Mesh Rift» sneaker.

The Mesh Rift is half ballerina, half toe shoe.

Source: Nike

Particularly striking: the split toe section.

Source: Nike

The «Mesh Rift» owes its name to the split toe section (rift), which separates the big toe from its four companions. This is intended to have a positive effect on stability and posture. A design that certainly polarises, but is anything but new. Back in 1996, Nike launched the «Air Rift» onto the market, back then still on its own. A combination of a delicate split-toe ballerina and the hard-wearing, air-cushioned Nike Air sole. Even earlier, in 1988, Belgian designer Martin Margiela presented his «Tabi Boots», which also insulated the big toe. Visually and specifically abgekupfert inspired by traditional «Tabi Socks», which have been part of Japanese culture since around the 15th century. If you want to dig even deeper into their origins, you might even end up in China in the fifth century ...

.. but back to the «brand new» NikeSkims product. The «Mesh Rift» is now half barefoot shoe, half ballerina, initially available in the colours Black, Velvet Brown and Archaeo Brown and priced at 155 francs. Unfortunately, you can't get them from us, but you can buy them from 26 January in the brand's own shops from Skims and Nike.

The NikeSkims Mesh Rift comes in 3 colours.

Source: Nike

Header image: NikeSkims

