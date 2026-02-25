This trend is far too sweet for my taste

News + Trends
Yummy! Catrice's new collection is really something to nibble on
by Natalie Hemengül
It makes my teeth rot just looking at it. The beauty scene has been sweet for a while now. Now we've reached a new level. Here are five releases that (unfortunately) herald a new trend era.
The collective beauty mood board of the past two years could easily have come from the menu of a luxury patisserie: Inspired by classic desserts such as crème brûlées, meringues, macarons, mochis, cream cakes and the like, numerous fragrance, lip and body care creations have emerged. A trend that I have followed with curiosity - and which is slowly but surely heading for the exit. Where exactly is it going? Well, into the middle of a trashy confectionery shop!
Highly-coloured lollipops, sweets, gummy bears, marshmallows and sweet drinks await us there. Pure sugar is currently THE beauty muse par excellence. Not my vibe, because it's a little too clumsy for my taste. But feel free to make up your own mind.
Melt, for example, recently launched the «Ultra Pinks Petite Stack». A cardboard eyeshadow tower whose individual colours can be stacked on top of each other like building blocks. Visually, they are based on large, pearly balls of chewing gum - or so the visual suggests.
Vacation Inc. - particularly known for sun protection products with a retro look - has teamed up with Pepsi. The result is a red tint with SPF 30 that gives lips a hint of colour and makes them shine. Flavour: Wild Cherry. For more
Schnickschnack fun, there is a «Sleeve». This can be used to attach the lip gel to the bag, complete with a hanger and cherry charm.
Have you always wanted to hop in the shower with a can of spray cream? Then this is your moment. Australian body care brand Sundae is now launching its shower foam in a marshmallow edition. The «Whipped Shower Foam» contains bush plum and finger lime as well as vanilla, rose and caramel fragrances.
Let's stick with the fizzy sweets for a moment. Skylar's limited edition December fragrance «Ski Bunny» also relied on the fluffy sugar pillows. A mix of pralines, peppermint and wholemeal biscuits rounded off the sugar shock.
My personal horror was brought to life by Moschino. According to beauty news account Trendmood, the upcoming «Toy 2» collection includes two eau de parfums: Gummy and Yummy. I know. Just looking at them will make you doubt that what you popped were ordinary gummy bears. I just hope they smell better than they look.
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all