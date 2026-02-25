News + Trends 8 1

This trend is far too sweet for my taste

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 25.2.2026

It makes my teeth rot just looking at it. The beauty scene has been sweet for a while now. Now we've reached a new level. Here are five releases that (unfortunately) herald a new trend era.

The collective beauty mood board of the past two years could easily have come from the menu of a luxury patisserie: Inspired by classic desserts such as crème brûlées, meringues, macarons, mochis, cream cakes and the like, numerous fragrance, lip and body care creations have emerged. A trend that I have followed with curiosity - and which is slowly but surely heading for the exit. Where exactly is it going? Well, into the middle of a trashy confectionery shop!

Highly-coloured lollipops, sweets, gummy bears, marshmallows and sweet drinks await us there. Pure sugar is currently THE beauty muse par excellence. Not my vibe, because it's a little too clumsy for my taste. But feel free to make up your own mind.

Let's go window shopping - Hardcore Candy Store Edition

Melt, for example, recently launched the «Ultra Pinks Petite Stack». A cardboard eyeshadow tower whose individual colours can be stacked on top of each other like building blocks. Visually, they are based on large, pearly balls of chewing gum - or so the visual suggests.

Mini for on the go: four matte eyeshadows and one shimmer shade.

Source: Melt Cosmetics

Vacation Inc. - particularly known for sun protection products with a retro look - has teamed up with Pepsi. The result is a red tint with SPF 30 that gives lips a hint of colour and makes them shine. Flavour: Wild Cherry. For more Schnickschnack fun, there is a «Sleeve». This can be used to attach the lip gel to the bag, complete with a hanger and cherry charm.

Would I be as radiant with the wild cherry flavour? Doubtful.

Source: Vacation Inc. Who doesn't need it, the charm cover for lip care!

Source: Vacation Inc.

Have you always wanted to hop in the shower with a can of spray cream? Then this is your moment. Australian body care brand Sundae is now launching its shower foam in a marshmallow edition. The «Whipped Shower Foam» contains bush plum and finger lime as well as vanilla, rose and caramel fragrances.

Sweet up your day: the Marshmallow Whipped Shower Foam.

Source: Sundae Body At least it brings variety to the shower game.

Source: Sundae Body

Let's stick with the fizzy sweets for a moment. Skylar's limited edition December fragrance «Ski Bunny» also relied on the fluffy sugar pillows. A mix of pralines, peppermint and wholemeal biscuits rounded off the sugar shock.

I have to admit: This makes my mouth water too.

Source: Skylar

My personal horror was brought to life by Moschino. According to beauty news account Trendmood, the upcoming «Toy 2» collection includes two eau de parfums: Gummy and Yummy. I know. Just looking at them will make you doubt that what you popped were ordinary gummy bears. I just hope they smell better than they look.

Does it have to hurt your eyes like that?

Source: Edit via Instagram @trendmood1

Header image: Vacation Inc.

