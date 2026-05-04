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Smart ring measures blood pressure and vibrates in case of problems

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 5.5.2026

The third generation of the RingConn smart ring vibrates in the event of health warnings and measures blood pressure. The manufacturer is still not offering a subscription model.

The smart rings from RingConn have received a lot of praise from me. They may not have many new functions on board compared to the competition, but when tested they impressed with their long battery life, slim design - and app software without a plan.

The manufacturer has now rectified the biggest criticism with the third generation: The RingConn Gen 3 offers two features that hardly any competitor has built in so far.

Blood pressure is measured continuously

RingConn advertises its product as the «first ring with blood pressure measurement». At least the competition available here from Oura, Samsung or Ultrahuman cannot actually measure blood pressure.

The RingConn Gen 3 measures blood pressure despite its compact design.

Source: RingConn

The RingConn Gen 3 is primarily aimed at long-term measurement of blood pressure and circulatory stress. It is of course less precise than a medical measuring device, but its continuous measurement over weeks and months is primarily intended to detect changes and provide average values. The ring measures automatically several times an hour - or at the touch of a button in the app.

The second innovation is located directly in the housing of the ring: a vibration motor announces important information with a gentle movement. For the time being, there are three functions: health warnings, a low battery indicator and a reminder to get up and move if you have been sitting for a long time.

Battery life up to 14 days

The ring also measures heart rate and heart rate variability, steps and movement, sleep and temperature. It also tracks the menstrual cycle. Everything is analysed in the app with various functions and analysis options. According to the manufacturer, the data is protected in accordance with international standards; it complies with EU data protection regulations.

The RingConn Gen 3 lasts even longer: whereas its predecessor had a battery life of up to 12 days, it now lasts up to 14 days without a vibration motor. With notifications switched on, the manufacturer promises 10 to 12 days of battery life. There is also a revised charging case with a reset button and strong magnet that holds the ring in place during transport.

The case protects the ring - and charges it at the same time.

Source: RingConn

So far, the rings fit nine finger sizes from 6 to 14, but now another one has been added. The RingConn Gen 3 is available in ten sizes from 6 to 15.

The piece of jewellery comes in five colours. It is still very small, light and unobtrusive. Depending on the size, the waterproof ring weighs 2.5 to 3.5 grammes, is 6.8 millimetres wide and 2.3 millimetres thick.

The RingConn Gen 3 should be available in our shop at the end of May or beginning of June. Prices will rise by around 20 francs or euros to 369 francs or euros for the silver, black and gold versions. Brushed silver and brushed rose gold are priced at 389 francs or euros.

Header image: RingConn

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