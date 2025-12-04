News + Trends 1 0

"Star Trek" fan builds Enterprise from 50,000 Lego bricks

Kim Muntinga

50 000 Lego bricks make a monumental Enterprise from Star Trek. A German fan shows the model for the first time at a trade fair and demonstrates how technically sophisticated private construction projects are today.

The USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A is one of the most famous spaceships in science fiction history. Now a German Lego fan has recreated the iconic ship from the classic «Star Trek» films - first shown in «Star Trek IV» and subsequently central to «Star Trek V» and «VI» - in an impressive brick-built version. The dimensions are galactic.

Two metres long, weighing 35 kilograms

The model was designed by Matthias Jonda and was presented at the «Zusammengebaut» building-block trade fair in Borken. It is based on the Enterprise-A, which can be seen in the films from «Star Trek IV: Back to the Present» to «Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country». Matthias used around 50,000 Lego bricks for the replica. The result: a spaceship two metres long, one metre wide and weighing 35 kilograms.

Builder Matthias Jonda presents the saucer section of his 50,000-brick Lego Enterprise under construction at the «Zusammengebaut» trade fair in Borken.

Source: Zusammengebaut

Planning and realisation together took two years. In order to perfectly realise the characteristic saucer section, Matthias first worked digitally before starting the physical construction. The warp nacelles that propel the ship were the biggest challenge: their curved shapes and colour nuances could only be realised with a great deal of patience and creativity.

Detail down to the Starfleet logo

The model stands on a pedestal in the shape of the Starfleet delta. The warp nacelles and the saucer section are supported by transparent stones to ensure stability. White, aqua blue and sand green dominate the colour scheme: a deliberate allusion to the subtle nuances of the original ship. Only the lettering on the front is a sticker because the fine lines could not be reproduced in stone.

The massive Lego Enterprise stands on a pedestal and illustrates how detailed the fan model has been realised.

Source: Zusammengebaut

The model is not just a showpiece, but also a systematically planned construction project. Matthias has created a complete set of instructions - including digital planning. Much of the physical construction work came according to the report from his parents, who helped him put it together.

A dream for Trekkies, but not an official set

As impressive as the model is, it would be priceless as an official Lego set. With 50,000 parts, it exceeds every dimension that Lego has ever envisaged for series models.

If you want to build an Enterprise yourself, you'll have to make do with smaller fan models or the new official set of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, which Lego released at the end of November. This consists of 3600 parts and costs around 380 euros. However, it was sold out after just one day. Re-orders via Lego itself are probably possible. Our buyers are doing everything they can to be able to offer the set in our shop as well.

Header image: Assembled

