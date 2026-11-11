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SpaceX
News + Trends
20

Starlink Mini 2: four and a half hours of internet without a power outlet

Martin Jud
11.11.2026
Translation: machine translated

With the Mini 2, Starlink is introducing its first mobile satellite dish with an integrated Wi-Fi router and a replaceable battery. This lasts for up to 4.5 hours.

The first version of the Starlink Mini was a mobile satellite dish with a built-in Wi-Fi router, but without a battery. If you wanted to use it on the go, you had to plug it into a power outlet or a power bank. The Mini 2 changes that. It has its own replaceable battery. This has a capacity of 71 Wh and is designed to last up to 4.5 hours. The device is charged via USB-C at 60 watts, and a power adapter is included.

Finally with a battery.
Finally with a battery.
Source: SpaceX

The Mini 2 is of interest to anyone who needs mobile internet, for example while camping. It also works while in motion, such as on the roof of a motorhome or on the deck of a boat.

At 2.3 centimeters thick, the Mini 2 is significantly flatter than its predecessor. The footprint is 31.4 x 26.3 centimeters. It weighs 1.6 kilograms with the battery. The integrated router now broadcasts using the Wi-Fi 6 standard (instead of Wi-Fi 5) and is intended to cover up to 167 square meters. There is no Ethernet port; the connection is exclusively via Wi-Fi. The housing is protected against dust and temporary submersion according to IP67.

The satellite internet terminal does not offer a LAN port; only Wi-Fi is possible.
The satellite internet terminal does not offer a LAN port; only Wi-Fi is possible.
Source: SpaceX

In the USA, the Mini 2 can now be pre-ordered by invitation. The first devices are expected to be delivered in mid-December. The price is 999 US dollars, including a one-year subscription for unlimited data. This is an introductory price for the first beta testers. A replacement battery costs 50 US dollars. A price of 249 US dollars for the device alone without a subscription has appeared, but this has not yet been officially confirmed. When the Mini 2 will come to Europe is also still open. You can register for a notification on the Starlink website.

Header image: SpaceX

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Martin Jud
Senior Editor
martin.jud@digitecgalaxus.ch

I find my muse in everything. When I don’t, I draw inspiration from daydreaming. After all, if you dream, you don’t sleep through life.

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