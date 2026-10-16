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Steam makes it easier for achievement hunters and structures the achievements

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 16.10.2026

No more messy achievement lists on Steam: In the future, there will be better overviews and a separation between the main game, expansions, and events.

With the last achievement unlocked, the progress bar for your favorite game on Steam finally hits 100 percent. A satisfying feeling! But then a DLC, a new season, or seasonal achievements for a Halloween event you're not interested in appear. And just like that – your profile no longer shows 100 percent.

That is set to change soon. Steam has announced a revamp of achievements. In the future, developers will be able to split their games' achievements into separate sets for the base game (blue) and additional content (purple). You can already see this in some games, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Euro Truck Simulator 2.

PowerWash Simulator 2 also already features different sets.

For games without achievement sets, the achievement page will remain unchanged for now. The set system is currently in beta testing. The Steam announcement includes a list of games that already support the new system. By the way, Steam no longer refers to games with 100 percent progress as "perfect games," but simply labels them as "completed."

Different sets for base game and additional content

The new achievement overview page shows separately how many achievements are available in the base game and in additional content. Each set has its own progress bar. If you reach 100 percent in a set, it is marked as completed. The individual achievements are displayed in collapsible lists. This is a huge help if you want to take a structured approach to achievement hunting.

Beyond the division into main game and DLCs, Steam notes that studios have a lot of freedom: Portal 2, for example, has no additional content and divides the base game's achievements into single-player and multiplayer. This is good news for everyone who plays exclusively alone or with others: this way, you can complete the game even if you don't like certain playstyles. However, this is up to the studios; it is only possible if they configure the set division accordingly.

Furthermore, developers can also archive their sets. This is useful for seasonal achievements that are only offered for a limited time, such as for anniversary events. If you complete such a set, it will be displayed on your profile. However, those who didn't participate won't see the set in their list of remaining achievements.

Header image: Debora Pape

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