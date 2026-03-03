News + Trends 3 0

Subtitles for reality: Xgimi's AR glasses tried out

With the MemoMind One, Xgimi is launching AR glasses that look almost like a normal visual aid - but still offer an AI assistant and live subtitles.

They know how to build projectors at Xgimi. The Chinese manufacturer has now developed its smallest model to date. It does not project images onto the wall, but onto a special layer in the lens of the glasses.

Under the new Memomind brand, Xgimi has developed a pair of augmented reality glasses that hardly differ from an analogue visual aid. All the technology is in the temple and is controlled via Bluetooth.

Velo sits well on the nose

I was able to try out the MemoMind One briefly at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Not the prototype that celebrated its world premiere in the USA in January, but the final version, which will be launched worldwide in April.

In terms of wearing comfort, the AR glasses are hardly any different to my own, without any technology. Sure, they are heavier. They are estimated to weigh around 50 grammes; the manufacturer has not yet revealed the exact weight. The Air version with fewer features weighs just under 30 grammes.

The MemoMind One is comfortable to wear and hardly looks any different to normal glasses.

What is immediately noticeable: The MemoMind One does not have a camera. It is not designed to take pictures, but serves as a display device. The glasses project text and graphics directly into the field of vision. And unlike similar models, it does so on both eyes. This is very comfortable and looks natural.

However, only a green monochrome display is possible. The font is very easy to read in bright light at the trade fair. I get used to the overlays quickly and without any problems. I use a button on the right at the transition between the temple and frame or the voice control. This gives me access to an AI assistant, which the manufacturer claims is an in-house development. The screen can also be activated with head movements. The data comes from a smartphone app, which I also use to fine-tune the glasses.

Unfortunately, the projection on the glasses can hardly be captured photographically.

Foreign language subtitles in the field of vision

The glasses display basic information such as the time, weather, notifications and news. A translation function is also built in: The foreign language is translated into a desired language and continuously displayed as «subtitles», so to speak. In my first test, this worked very well and I was able to follow a conversation comfortably with a slight delay.

The glasses are connected to the smartphone via the app.

I can also create voice notes and record them in writing or display text as a teleprompter directly in the field of vision. As the AI listens in, the system scrolls on automatically. Ideal for anyone who regularly gives scripted presentations.

Xgimi has announced that the company intends to expand the range of functions with navigation. If I am travelling on foot or by bike, route instructions will be displayed directly.

The manufacturer plans to make the glasses as interesting as possible for a large target group. That's why the frame will also be available in different versions and colours. If you need a correction, you can get the lenses with the right prescription.

The field onto which the content is projected is visible depending on the viewing angle. But only when I hold the glasses in my hand. I don't notice anything when I'm wearing them. In the app, I can also set exactly how and where the content can be seen in the field of vision.

The glasses should be available in different designs.

Good battery life, high price

According to the manufacturer, the battery life is 16 hours. The glasses are charged in a case, although this is not visible at the trade fair stand. It is also interesting that Xgimi has built speakers into the temples. This allows me to listen to podcasts or make calls. However, the quality is not good enough for real music enjoyment.

The MemoMind One is due to be launched on the market in April. However, it is not yet clear exactly when it will be available in our shops. The gadget costs around 600 francs or euros. At first glance, this is a steep price - as is so often the case when new technologies come onto the market. In fact, the cost of normal spectacle frames also varies greatly. They range from less than 100 francs or euros to several hundred francs or euros. So instead of a frame from a luxury brand, AR glasses are also available.

