3-in-1: The Rudy Project glasses are designed to serve as sports, sunglasses and office glasses

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 16.2.2026

Prescription glasses and sport often don't go together: too heavy, slippery and uncomfortable. Rudy Project now combines everyday, sports and sunglasses in a lightweight frame with customised prescription - now also for narrow faces.

Just one pair of glasses for sport and everyday life - that's what many athletes want. I would also be happy if I could use the same visual aid in the office and for running training afterwards.

Rudy Project offers just that with the «No Code» series: lightweight sports glasses that are suitable for everyday use. They are designed to do pretty much everything: Computer work, biking, hiking and jogging, both indoors and outdoors.

There are also matching sun clips that protect against strong sunlight. The attachments can be clicked onto the nose bridge. According to the manufacturer, they are sport-specific and transform the corrected glasses into sunglasses with a mirrored lens.

The Italian manufacturer promises all-in-one eyewear for sport, everyday life and the sun.

The Italian manufacturer is now also offering the «No Code» glasses as «No Code Slim» for narrower faces. Compared to the previous model, the lenses are five millimetres smaller and the temples sit closer together. According to Rudy Project, the glasses weigh 25 grammes in the slim version (27 grammes in the regular version), while the clip-on sunshade weighs a further 16 grammes.

The original «No Code» and its smaller sister both have adjustable temple tips to ensure a secure fit without slipping on bumpy roads.

The flexible nose bridge can be moulded to the shape of the face for additional support. The distance between the nose bridge and the face can be adjusted to minimise fogging. This provides additional ventilation if you start to sweat.

The «No Code» in both versions are designed as unisex models and are manufactured in Italy. The glasses come in six colours each, from black to green to cherry red.

The slimmer sports glasses are expected to be launched in March, while the larger version has already been launched. The price of the frame will be around 180 francs or euros, plus the lenses.

It is not yet clear if and when we will have the «No Code» and the «No Code Slim» from Rudy Project in our range.

Header image: Rudy Project

