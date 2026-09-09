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Suunto Run 2 with longer battery life and offline maps

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 9.9.2026

Suunto has given its running watch a significant upgrade. The Run 2 has nearly 30 percent longer battery life than its predecessor, improved sensors, free offline maps, and a brighter display.

The new running watch from Suunto, the Run 2, makes the leap from an entry-level to an advanced watch. Thanks to free offline maps that you can download via the Suunto app, it is also suitable for trail running.

Key new features

The Run 2 has nearly 30 percent more battery capacity than the Suunto Run. According to the manufacturer, you can use it for up to ten days in everyday life without recharging. With continuous dual-band GPS, it should still last for 24 hours. With this battery life, the Run 2 is not yet an ultra-watch, but it is sufficient for most runners.

The brightness of the 1.32-inch AMOLED display has more than tripled compared to the first generation: from 600 to 2000 nits. This makes sense for a watch that needs to be easily readable in sunlight and while on the move.

According to Suunto, the wrist-based heart rate sensor has also been improved. The 12-channel sensor is designed to measure pulse just as accurately during recovery runs as it does during hard intervals and to react quickly to changes.

Also new are the offline maps for navigation and precise positioning using next-generation dual-band GNSS. This should allow the watch to determine your position, pace, and distance covered more accurately than before.

A bright AMOLED display and offline maps for off-road running.

Weight and storage

Despite the new features, the Run 2 has remained as light as its predecessor: it weighs just 35 grams. This makes it one of the lighter running watches. According to Suunto, the low weight is intended to motivate you to wear the watch continuously, so that training, sleep, and health data provide a complete picture of strain and recovery.

The case with a stainless steel bezel and Gorilla Glass, a particularly scratch-resistant glass, is 11.7 millimeters high. Despite the upgrades, that is just 0.2 millimeters more than its predecessor.

The Run 2 is available with 4 GB or 64 GB of storage. If you want to store many maps, music, or podcasts on your watch, 64 GB is a good option.

New training control tools

In addition to training plans, the Run 2 now offers a value called Energy Sense, which shows you how much of your capacity you have already used during a workout and how much is still available. This allows you to adjust your pace or distance. You also receive continuous information about your expected finish time.

Energy Sense shows you whether your fitness is sufficient for the run at this pace.

The also new Heat Strain Score combines weather data such as temperature, humidity, and wind with your heart rate. The watch shows you when the heat is putting a strain on you and slowing down your pace.

Furthermore, the watch offers recovery data such as heart rate variability (HRV), recovery time, and sleep quality.

New chest strap and prices

If the wrist sensor is not enough for you, Suunto offers a new chest strap for heart rate measurement, the Smart Heart Rate Belt 2. According to the manufacturer, the strap features ECG-based detection and minimizes electrostatic interference signals. This is intended to record heart rate more accurately during intervals, sustained peak loads, and long sessions.

According to the manufacturer, the 4 GB version of the watch will cost 299 francs/euros, and the 64 GB version will cost 349 francs/euros. The strap will be launched for around 99 francs/euros.

We will have the watch in our range in a few days.

Header image: Suunto

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