News + Trends 5 0

Swiss innovation: switch between two mobile systems at the touch of a button

Zurich-based start-up Soverli is presenting its smartphone system at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It enables users to switch between two operating systems at the touch of a button.

Soverli was only founded in June last year as a spin-off from ETH Zurich. But interest is already high. This is because the Swiss company has the solution to a problem that many companies, government institutions and, increasingly, private individuals have with mobile phones.

The data protection and security requirements of companies are very different to the wishes, needs and habits of employees. In the worst case scenario, they bypass locks or use apps on their company mobile phones that they don't actually want.

Highly restricted smartphone apps make employees unhappy.

Two systems on one device

Soverli now makes it possible to use two different operating systems on one device. For example, this can be a conventional Android with Google services and a Linux-based company interface. It is also possible to install two Android versions with different apps and security features.

To switch between the two systems, all you need to do is press a button on the side. In the hands-on at the MWC, this worked quickly and smoothly.

CEO and co-founder Ivan Puddu shows me an application example at the trade fair. He simulates an installed tracker on the normal Android, which reads the screen. «Now I switch to the Linux system - and the tracker only sees black», he says. In fact, there is nothing to see now, for the spy it looks as if the screen is deactivated.

I can switch between two different interfaces at the touch of a button.

Two hardware partners already on board

Soverli cannot be installed on every smartphone, however. Only devices approved by the manufacturer are supported, as the Swiss solution has a deep impact on the system. Cooperation with smartphone brands is therefore required. So far, Punkt and Gigaset have been won over. «Negotiations are underway with other hardware manufacturers», says Ivan Puddu.

The first projects are already underway. However, the CEO cannot reveal any details as they involve state institutions. The start-up is initially targeting companies and institutions, but private individuals should also be able to use Soverli. As soon as more smartphone manufacturers are on board, the system will be available for everyone to download.

I like this article! 5 people like this article







