Bravest Studios
News + Trends
4518

The "AirPack" rucksack from Bravest Studios looks suspiciously familiar

Laura Scholz
25.7.2025
Translation: machine translated

No, you haven't made a mistake. This backpack is a jumbo version of the Apple AirPods case. With storage space for much more than just headphones.

There are people who find it hilarious when everyday objects are modelled on tiny or huge ones. A man-sized pencil, for example, that has to be lifted over paper with both hands. Or cooking in the kitchen of a doll's house. The latest product from the New York brand Bravest Studios is a perfect example of this. And it also fulfils the company's own penchant for turning the absurd - such as stones or bear paws - into something portable.

The «Airpack» is clearly a homage (or is it even a copy?) of the small, somehow cuddly shaped case of the Apple AirPods. This usually contains exactly that: AirPods. In other words, two small, wireless in-ear headphones. Measuring around 4.5 × 6 centimetres, it fits easily in the palm of your hand and can be stored in trouser and jacket pockets. The «AirPack» backpack, on the other hand, holds a whopping 44 litres, covers an adult's entire back and offers space for at least one laptop.

In addition to headphones, there is easily room for a laptop.
Source: Bravest Studios
Does this ad remind you of anything? Well, not me.
Source: Bravest Studios

For that extra authentic AirCase look, Bravest Studios has parked two removable inner pockets in its rucksack. Although the elongated «Buds» are not really practically shaped, they fit exactly into two notches in the backpack lid. This love of Apple detail is almost touching - and perhaps makes up for the fact that the «AirPack» is somewhat bulky, somehow unwieldy and not exactly functional.

Speaking of non-functional ... Other highlights from the curious Bravest Studios range include green Hulk feet, a giant toe and wearable stones.

Foot clogs, approx. CHF 89
Source: Bravest Studios
Rock Shoe, approx. CHF 89
Source: Bravest Studios
Last but not Least: Toe Slides, approx. CHF 89
Source: Bravest Studios

Absurd? Definitely. But somehow also iconic. If you want more, you have to browse and shop in the brand's own webshop. From 25 July, the «AirPack» will also be available there for 130 US dollars.

Header image: Bravest Studios

