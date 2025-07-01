News + Trends 13 1

Discovered at the Eurobike: the Airding from Erding

Once a year, the bicycle industry meets at Eurobike in Frankfurt. In addition to familiar products in new colours, brand new products are also presented. Like the bicycle airbag rucksack from Mase.

A young company from Erding in Bavaria wants to take cycling to the next level in terms of safety. Under the brand name Mase, the inventors have developed a bicycle airbag backpack with special sensors that immediately recognise a fall and trigger the airbag within milliseconds.

Airbags for cyclists? There was something about that. That's right. There was Hövding and the world's first airbag for bikes from Sweden. Developed in 2005, the part went into series production in 2011 by Hövding Sverige AB, based in Malmö. In 2023, however, the manufacturer filed for insolvency.

My colleague Michael Restin left a rather ambivalent impression when he tested the Hövding in spring 2020.

Doesn't replace the helmet, but almost everything else

In contrast to the Hövding, the Airding from Erding - a clever play on words from the Mase marketing department - does not primarily replace the helmet. This airbag is designed to protect the face, shoulders, spine, neck, chest and ribs, among other things

Maximum protection in the Fusion version with the airbag in the AirCruise version.

«In addition to the helmet, the airbag offers a larger protective surface and can provide complementary cushioning in the event of a fall or accident, significantly reducing the risk of injury», explains Michael Lehnert, a graduate physicist and one of the three company founders, during my visit to the Mase stand.

According to Philip Lehnert, son of the company founder and responsible for sales, among other things, the airbag is not just for sporty cyclists, but for everyone who loves freedom and adventure on two wheels.

A small rucksack instead of bulky protective equipment?

Sounds good at first. The prospect of being able to leave the bulky back armour in the closet on the trail in future with a clear conscience is a good one. Although even the Airiding can't do without an integrated back protector for additional protection of the back and spine. However, unlike conventional hard shells, this is soft and flexible.

The TÜV-certified back protector in the Airding.

It remains to be seen whether the technology is actually mature enough to guarantee safety. The Hövding case sends its regards.

The reusable airbag backpack is available in Compact and Fusion versions. The larger Fusion model with additional storage space is available with three different airbag variants, while the smaller Compact version is initially available with one airbag model. Depending on the version, the Airdings cost between 560 and 841 francs.

The Airding in the Fusion version on the left, the Compact version on the right.

Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the Airding from Erding in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Patrick Bardelli

