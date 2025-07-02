News + Trends 9 2

DJI or three letters for an e-bike hallelujah

DJI Avinox is presenting seven new partner eBikes at Eurobike in Frankfurt. You can read the details here.

Hype without end. And all because of a small motor for an e-bike. What DJI unleashed with the Avinox Drive System at the Eurobike in Frankfurt last year was something very few people would have expected. Twelve months later, the excitement in the industry remains high.

The question is no longer whether the drive system for e-bikes will catch on, but which partner bikes the Chinese will be presenting at Eurobike this year. There are quite a few.

E-bikes with Avinox Drive System at this year's Eurobike.

Seven in one go

In addition to the Amflow, which made its debut last year, e-bikes from Commencal, Crestline, Forbidden, Megamo, Rotwild and Unno are equipped with the Avinox Drive System.

Since its launch at Eurobike 2024, the Avinox Drive System has rapidly won industry awards and recognition from bike manufacturers, leading media and organisations. Not to mention the interest in the bike community, combined with the wait for as many models as possible that rely on DJI power.

Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at Avinox adds: «With seven new manufacturers on board, we look forward to riders of full-size eMTBs, enduro eMTBs, all-mountain eMTBs and even city bikes experiencing this ground-breaking e-bike drive system.»

And what about Crussis and Velduro?

However, other manufacturers with DJI's e-bike drive system were also present at the trade fair this year. For example Crussis from the Czech Republic or Velduro, which develops its bikes in New Zealand, produces them in China and markets them from Barcelona. This is how international bike business works today.

Ondřej Výkruta from Crussis Electrobikes.

The Avinox Drive System delivers a maximum torque of 105 Newton metres. However, the compact drive unit, which weighs just 2.52 kilograms, can provide up to 120 Nm for 30 seconds in boost mode.

Although the test site in Frankfurt consisted of an approximately two-kilometre-long, flat circuit on asphalt and is of course in no way comparable to off-road driving, my short drive with the maximum DJI power was quite impressive. However, after a few minutes on one of the highly coveted test bikes, there's not much more I can say.

The Boost makes it possible: 30 seconds with 120 Newton metres.

Header image: Patrick Bardelli

