News + Trends 4 6

The big trailer show at the Game Awards

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 12.12.2025

It's the biggest trailer show that an award show can afford. The Game Awards offer a preview of what's to come in the next few years. Here are the biggest announcements.

The hype is always huge before the Game Awards: The Community hopes for announcements such as «GTA VII» (even before 6 arrives) or «Elder Scrolls VI» (what actually happened to that?). In the end, the titles shown are far less spectacular. Here are the most important trailers, sorted by my personal relevance.

The new «Divinity»

The «Baldur's Gate 3» developers from Larian have announced their new project. Unsurprisingly, it's «Divinity 3». Unfortunately, there's no gameplay to be seen. I'm still extremely hyped though!

«Divinity 3» has no release date, platforms unknown.

«Tomb Raider»: The double Lara

Once a remake of the first «Tomb Raider» and once a new part. In the new edition, entitled «Legacy of Atlantis», Lara looks just as I imagined her in my wet dreams as a 12-year-old. «Catalyst» is a new «Tomb Raider». The trailer looks to me like a soft-edged Netflix title - thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Honestly: I wish I had 2013 reboot Lara back.

«Tomb Raider: Fate of Atlantis» coming to all platforms in 2026

«Star Wars»: The Old Republic and PODs

The Bioware role-playing game «Knights of the Old Republic» is considered a classic. Not to be confused with «The Old Republic», a rather mediocre MMO. To make things even more confusing, there is now «Fate of the Old Republic», a single-player action role-playing game by «Knights of the Old Republic»-originator Casey Hudson with a CGI trailer.

«Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic» is coming to all platforms, a release date is not known

A second game from the Disney franchise has been announced: «Star Wars: Galactic Race». It is based on the dubious classic «Podracer» from 1999 and therefore has the better prerequisites than «Fate of the Old Republic».

«Star Wars: Galactic Race» will be released for all platforms in 2026

I'm in «Control», again

In «Control» everything has got out of control in the office building of a ministry. In «Control Resonant», the name says even less and the whole world seems to be out of joint.

_ «Control Resonant» will be released on all platforms in 2026_

The mother of all puzzle games

Jonathan Blow is something of the forefather of puzzle games with «Braid» and «The Witness». How fitting that he has now announced the mother of all puzzle games! «Order of the Sinking Star» has over 1000 puzzles and Blow has developed his own programming language for the game.

«Order of the Sinking Star» will be released in 2026 for PC

«Left4Dead» meets «Star Trek»

I haven't heard anything from director J.J. Abrams in a while. Maybe it's because he's currently developing a multiplayer shooter with Mike Booth, the creator of «Left4Dead». The trailer doesn't tell me exactly what it's about... Something about clones, funny sayings and a season pass?

«4:Loop» will be released in 2026 on PS5 and PC

«Yakuza»-maker: The dragon rises

Toshihiro Nagoshi is one of the creators of the «Yakuza» franchise. Now he has his own studio. The title of his first game shows that he can't let go: «Gang of Dragon». Sounds «Like A Dragon», doesn't it?

«Gang of Dragon» has no release date

Horror with Stellan

Whenever I read the name of actor Stellan Skarsgard anywhere, I'm hooked. The Swedish actor plays a leading role in «Ontos». You can at least hear his voice in the trailer.

«Ontos» will be released in 2026 on PC and X Box

Herd driver

If the great Swiss game «Herdling» is not enough for you, there will be another herd game in two years' time. Is «The Free Shepard» setting a new trend?

Review Herdling review: a magical journey that lacks highlights by Philipp Rüegg

«The Free Shepard» will be released in 2027 for all platforms

Be prepared

«Mega Man» and «Total War - Warhammer 40k» are all about the same thing: Dudes in armour who shoot everything to pieces.

_ «Total War - Warhammer 40k» is coming to the PC and has no release date _

_ «Mega Man: Dual Override» coming to all platforms in 2027_

Coop is the new single player

Two beautifully animated co-op titles have been presented with «Out of Words» and «Orbitals».

«Out of Worlds» will be released for all platforms in 2026, Orbitals will be released on Switch 2 in 2026

Paint by numbers

Games with numbers in the title!

«Forrest 3».

«Ace Combat 8»

«Solasta 2»

«Phantom Blade «Zero»

«Lords of the Fallen 2»

Far from running

«Decrepit» is a First Person Soulslike

«AUDIOMECH» is a shooter where your music determines the weapons

«John Carpenter's Toxic Commando» has a release date

«No Law» is a cyberpunk RPG

«Saros» is coming on 30 April

«Warlock» is an absolutely generic action role-playing game

«Badgerboy» is a fun platformer with a badger

I like this article! 4 people like this article







