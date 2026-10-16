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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (10/11-10/16/2026)

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 17.10.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (October 11th to 16th) for you.

On the cover image from top left to bottom right: «Squadron 42», «The Wolf Among Us», «Metro 2039», «Hela: of Mice & Magic».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Squadron 42»

«Squadron 42», the single-player spin-off of «Star Citizen», has a release window. After it had been suspiciously quiet about the game for over two years, the new trailer titled «The Oat» should reassure many fans. Cloud Imperium Games is pulling out all the stops for the cast: Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Henry Cavill, and Andy Serkis are all on board. It sounds promising, but the trailer is so bursting with patriotism that it doesn't appeal to me at all.

Date: Q2 2027

Available for: PC

«Metro 2039»

The «Metro» games have always looked fantastic. With «2039», we are heading underground for the fourth time. My colleague Phil was extremely impressed by the demo at Gamescom. He was particularly overwhelmed by the level of detail in the post-apocalypse.

Date: February 4, 2027

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«There are No Ghosts at the Grand»

Ghost hunting at night, building a hotel by day? Sounds like a quirky concept for a game, but that's nothing new. The overview trailer shows these two activities, which form the core of the game. Besides that, as the protagonist Chris David, you can also explore the city. For example, visit an island, go boating, play golf, or kick a soccer ball. A weird mix that might actually work.

Date: Early Access in December 2026

Available for: Xbox Series, PC

«Hela: of Mice & Magic»

After several delays, the co-op game is finally set to be released on December 1st, and a demo is available now. You take on the role of a brave mouse who is a loyal animal companion to a kind witch. When the witch falls ill and her magic fades, she can no longer protect the surrounding lands on her own. Now it is up to you and other tiny mouse companions to step into the breach, explore the wilderness, and help restore balance to the world. As a co-op fan, this is a must-play for me.

Date: December 1, 2026

Available for: Xbox Series, PC

«Phantom Blade Zero»

Only a few more days and you can finally start slashing away in «Phantom Blade Zero». Before that happens, the developers at S-Game show you how it's done. The new trailer features the fight against «The Hunt». The game should be a feast for block-and-counter aficionados.

Date: October 29, 2026

Available for: PS5, PC

«The Wolf Among Us»

How awesome was «The Wolf Among Us»? And how disappointed was I when the sequel never came? And how hyped was I when Telltale Games announced not only that, but also a remaster of the first part? The answer to everything: damn right! In the new trailer, the developers provide insights into the development of the remaster.

Date: October 29, 2026

Available for: PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch and Switch 2, PC

«Guns of Eschaton»

The first-person soulslike action shooter – who invents these terms? – gets a release date in the latest trailer. In the game, you fight your way through an apocalyptic Western world. Looks cool, but can it stand out from other shooters? At least there is co-op.

Date: December 8, 2026

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«No Rest for the Wicked»

I loved the «Ori» games. «No Rest for the Wicked» hasn't appealed to me so far. The upcoming 1.0 launch probably won't change that either. For fans, however, it should still be a big celebration. In the preview trailer, the developers show the new class system. Moon Studios is replacing old attributes with 362 traits. In addition, six factions on Isola Sacra as well as bosses await at launch.

Date: March 2027

Available for: PS5, PC

Trailers for new content of already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving new content.

«Anno 117: Pax Romana»

There is a new look at the «Dawn of the Delta» expansion. Here we head to Egypt to the pyramids. You don't build them yourself, as they were already in place long before the Romans. They seem to function like a classic monument in Anno 117. While the pyramids are at a fixed point, you have to start a huge construction project around them. The purpose of this is to restore the pyramids to their original state.

Date: already released

Available for: PC

On the cover image from top left to bottom right: «Squadron 42», «The Wolf Among Us», «Metro 2039», «Hela: of Mice & Magic».

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