The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 7.2.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (31 January to 7 February) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Civilization 7», «Overwatch 2 » , «Poker Night at the Inventory».

I almost don't get round to playing games anymore because of all the game trailers. To make sure you don't suffer the same fate, I've put together the most important trailers and announcements from the past week below.

Have fun browsing and wishlisting.

You can read all about what Nintendo announced at their Direct presentation in this separate article:

New games announced

These titles were newly announced

«Horizon Hunters Gathering» - Multiplayer-«Horizon»

Long rumoured, now it's official. Playstation studio Guerilla Games is developing a co-op multiplayer game in the «Horizon» universe. Together with other hunters, you have to hunt down and defeat various tin dinosaurs. Visually, the action-packed spin-off clearly stands out from the main games with its colourful comic book aesthetic. You can sign up for a playtest at Playstation.

Date: when it's ready

Released for: PS5, PC

«Dino Time Raiders» - get them all!

In this pixel game, you travel back in time, catch dinosaurs and display them in your very own Jurassic Park. What could possibly go wrong? Spoiler: Everything.

Date: when it's finished

Released for: PC

«WWE 2K26» - Surprise (not)

And every year the wrestling groundhog greets. There's not much more to write about. I'll gladly leave the rant about the absurdly expensive «Monday Night War Edition» (150 francs or euros, lol) to my colleague and wrestling aficionado Kim.

Date: 13 March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«MLB: The Show 26» - ditto

See above: Groundhog, expensive deluxe version and all. As always, that is.

Date: 17 March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Poker Night at the Inventory» - back again

This classic from Telltale Games was released for Steam in 2010 and cancelled in 2019. Now the poker game with the strange cast that was thought to be lost is back - in a remastered version for consoles for the first time.

Date: 5 March

Released for: PS4, Switch, PC

Trailer updates on previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Resident Evil Requiem» - oh yeah... wow?

Capcom has just released a live-action short film about «Resident Evil Requiem» out of nowhere. And it's better than any previous live-action film adaptation of the iconic game series. Among other things, the trailer aims to show that the mindless zombies might not be so mindless after all and retain some of their humanity. Something I also noticed in my hands-on:

Background information Resident Evil Requiem preview: anything but a masterpiece would be surprising by Domagoj Belancic

Date: 27 February

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC

«Road to Vostok» - Unity? Not with me!

Remember the big Unity scandal? The company has scared off numerous indie developers with a bizarre payment structure for the Unity engine. This includes Finnish solo dev Antti Leinonen, who promptly ported his hardcore survival shooter «Road to Vostok» from Unity to the open source engine Godot. Amazing work, especially as the engine is otherwise known for rather simpler 2D games.

You will soon be able to test the fruits of his labour in Early Access on Steam.

Date: 7 April

Released for: PC

«People of Note» - sing with me

An unusual genre mash-up that combines role-playing and music games. The new trailer suggests that Switch 2 users will also be able to enjoy the playable musical.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC

«Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties» - exciting background information

Nintendo occasionally organises so-called «Creator's Voice» videos for important third-party games. In these videos, the creative minds behind the games have their say and provide an insight into the production process. This time it's the turn of Masayoshi Yokoyama - the director of «Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties» and studio boss of Ryu Ga Gotoku.

Date: 11 February

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC

«Log Riders» - I'm sorry

To the poor victim who has to play this game with me: I'm already sorry. I will shout at you, insult you and maybe even hit you. But we'll have fun together. Maybe.

Date: 12 February

Released for: PC

«Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter» - let's continue

Recently, our editorial colleague Rainer presented the «Legend of Heroes» game series in the magazine. It is «the longest story in gaming». The perfect entry point into the 800+ hour saga was last year's «Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter» - a remake of the first «Trails in the Sky» (2004). You haven't played it yet? Then hop, hop! Because the second chapter will be released this year.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Switch, Switch 2 and PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«Civilization 7» - Happy Birthday 🎉

«Civilization 7» celebrates its first birthday. Developer studio Firaxis Games presents its fans with new optimisations and free content. Thank you, that wasn't necessary.

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 and PC

«Overwatch» - 2

Blizzard cancels the «2» from «Overwatch 2». For reasons. The company is also announcing a bunch of new content and a new plan for annual seasons. You can see all the information about the new «Overwatch» model in this detailed spotlight video:

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 and PC

