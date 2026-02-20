News + Trends 1 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 21.2.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (14.02. to 21.02.) for you.

Header image, from left to right: «Become», «Masters of Albion», «Crimson Desert».

This week, there is once again a wide range of new game trailers to marvel at. Whether you're into quirky sperm games, «Pokémon» or strategy thrillers from legendary game developers - there's something for everyone.

Below you will find the most important trailers and announcements from the past week. Have fun browsing and wishlisting.

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green» - happy birthday

Cool: Two absolute classics appear on the Switch for the 30th birthday of «Pokémon». Not so cool: the price and the release strategy. Nintendo is actually charging 20 francs or euros for the retro games. Couldn't they have simply put the games in the retro catalogue of the Switch online subscription? Or at least offer both versions for 20? And why are individual languages listed as separate releases in the eShop?

«That's a rip-off», I mutter into my beard as I click on «pre-order now» in a frenzy of nostalgia.

Date: 27 February

Released for: Switch

«Layers of Fear 3» - Bloober Team is back

The Polish horror experts from Bloober Team are back with a teaser for «Layers of Fear 3». The short video doesn't reveal much. After the excellent «Silent Hill 2»-remake and «Cronos: A New Dawn» I'm confident we're in for another horror smash.

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

The Switch remake of the excellent Wii U RPG is getting another remake for the Switch 2, which means 60 FPS and 4K resolution. If you haven't played the game yet, make sure you do!

Date: 16 April

Released for: Switch 2

«Become» - Play with sperm

What does a sperm experience after it is catapulted out of the glans at 50 km/h? «Become» answers this question in detail. It looks funny and has earned a place on my wishlist for the clever play on words alone.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Kettlebell: Inferno Hotel» - Hell yeah

Looks like «Pizza Tower» and «AntonBlast». You end up in hell and have to use a weight ball to get yourself out of the predicament. I like this particular style.

Date: ???

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Totally Secure Airport» - Pistol in the bum

You work as security at the airport. Your daily routine consists of checking documents, scanning luggage and searching passengers. It can happen that someone smuggles a gun in their bum. Looks wonderfully stupid.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«ShipShaper» - Meditate with boats

In this game you create boats in a detailed editor. Nothing else. No exploration, no combat, no goal. Just make boats and meditate.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«.hack//Z.E.R.O.» - unexpected comeback

To mark its 30th anniversary, the CyberConnect2 studio is unveiling a new game: «.hack//Z.E.R.O.». This marks the return of the action RPG series after more than a decade. The special thing about the games is that they are set in a fictional MMORPG. So you play someone who plays a game. Crazy. For the revival, the studio has acquired the rights from publisher Bandai Namco and wants to do everything itself.

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Pokémon Pinball» - a bargain

I know. It's not a game. But I still want to include it in the list, simply because it looks so cool. The giant Pikachu! The Miauzi balloon! The videos! I want to play this. The pinball table is available in Pro, Premium and Limited editions for $7000, $9700 or $13000. Oh yeah, I'll start saving up then.

Trailer updates on previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and story.

«Crimson Desert» - what's the catch?

I'm sticking to my guns: the more I see of the game, the more sceptical I become. Doesn't it all look far too good? What's the catch?

Date: 19 March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Gothic 1 Remake» - coming soon

The remake of the classic game is back with a new trailer. It also includes a release date for the first time.

Date: 5 June

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Masters of Albion» - News from Peter Molyneux

Legendary game developer Peter Molyneux provides fresh gameplay insights into his new strategy game. «Masters of Albion» combines elements from «God Games» (such as «Black & White») with action gameplay in the third-person perspective. It is set to be Molyneux's very last game. The potential for a worthy farewell is definitely there.

Date: 22 April

Released for: PC

«Replaced» - play now

A game I've been looking forward to for a long time. Just look how awesome it looks! You can now get your own impression of this pixel artwork with a demo on Steam. And it won't be long before the full game is released either.

Date: 12 March

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Planet of Lana 2» - ditto

Also «Planet of Lana 2» comes with a playable demo for PC and consoles. It also looks beautiful. In terms of gameplay, the title didn't quite convince me at last year's Gamescom.

Date: 5 March

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trailer for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«Kingdom Come Deliverance: Next-gen update» - Middle Ages with more FPS

The first instalment of Warhorse Studios' medieval saga is getting a next-gen update for consoles. This means: 60 FPS with «Ultra Quality» settings. Switch 2 users will unfortunately miss out.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Avowed» - Happy Birthday

Obsidian's fantasy RPG celebrates its first anniversary. A free «Anniversary Update» with new playable races, New Game Plus, photo mode, better performance and more. PS5 owners will also be able to enjoy the action role-playing game for the first time.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«No Man's Sky: Remnant Update» - Fun with the Gravity Gun

The update machine «No Man's Sky» delivers new, free content again. The «Remnant» update includes a gravity gun and new vehicles,

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

