News + Trends 15 0

These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in February and March 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 18.2.2026

With "The Witcher 3", Microsoft is bringing back one of the greatest role-playing classics to the Game Pass. Geralt is accompanied by eight other games.

Microsoft announced the second wave of new Game Pass titles for the current month on 17 February 2026. A total of nine more games will join the plan by the end of February and beginning of March.

What tiers are available with the Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass for PC only. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Aerial_Knight's DropShot»

When: 17 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Aerial_Knight's DropShot» combines fast-paced shooter gameplay with stylised racing action and relies heavily on speed and visual dynamics. You play as Smoke Wallace, who has been given supernatural abilities after being bitten by a radioactive dragon, including the ability to fire projectiles directly from his fingertips.

Unlike classic arena shooters, the game forces you to keep moving at all times. Jumps, slides and acrobatic manoeuvres interlock seamlessly and create a gameplay experience that is more reminiscent of rhythm-based action than traditional shooters. Visually, the title relies on a stylised look with clear contrasts and urban aesthetics that maintain an overview even at high speeds. The soundtrack also drives the game forward and emphasises the flow character.

«Death Howl»

When: 19 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Death Howl» combines souls-like exploration with deck-building mechanics to create an unusual and atmospherically dense gaming experience. On your journey through a spiritual world, you build up a pack of cards, collect totems and face opponents that visually and narratively come from a dark folklore.

The game centres on the story of a mother trying to bring her son back from the realm of the dead. This emotional foundation adds weight to the gameplay as you face off in challenging battles.

«EA Sports College Football 26»

When: 19 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, Cloud

How: Ultimate



«EA Sports College Football 26» continues the series after its successful reboot and builds on the strengths of its predecessor. The game offers realistic representations of 136 colleges, over 300 coaches and thousands of authentic athletes.

It focuses on a dynamic gameplay experience that captures the intensity of US college sports. New moves, optimised animations and a modern presentation help to ensure that every match is both tactically and audiovisually convincing.

Fans of team management aspects in particular will get their money's worth, as the recruitment of new talent and the long-term planning of your team remain central elements.

Review "College Football 26": A touchdown, but the extra point doesn't stick by Kim Muntinga

«The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition»

When: 19 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate



«The Witcher 3» in the Complete Edition returns to the Game Pass as one of the most important role-playing games of the past decade. The version includes the main game and all expansions, making Geralt's journey accessible in its fullest form.

The game offers a huge open world filled with countless quests, characters and morally complex decisions. Thanks to graphical improvements and optimised details, the adventure has a modern feel even years after its release.

The combat system combines magic, swordplay and alchemy, while the countless stories in the various regions - from the gloomy Velen to the picturesque realms of Toussaint - unfold an extraordinary narrative density.

«TCG Card Shop Simulator»

When: 24 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



In «TCG Card Shop Simulator» you run your own trading card shop and take care of buying, selling and presenting your goods. The game combines classic business simulation with elements from Management games. As your success grows, you can expand your business, offer new card series and react to market trends. The appeal lies less in dramatic climaxes than in the constant optimisation of your processes. The pace of the game has been deliberately kept calmer and is well suited to relaxed sessions.

«Dice A Million»

When: 25 February

Where: PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Dice A Million» combines dice mechanics with strategic decisions to create a game that combines luck and planning. You not only roll dice, but also influence their results through skills, upgrades and tactical decisions. Each round challenges you to weigh up the risks and use your resources wisely. The game thrives on the tension between chance and control: good planning can mitigate bad luck, but does not guarantee success.

«Towerborne»

When: 26 February

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, Handheld

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Towerborne» is a co-operative action RPG with a strong focus on team play. You explore the world around the eponymous bastion, fight hordes of monsters and develop your characteristic Arc-Bearer.

The mix of hack-and-slash action, role-playing mechanics and online co-op creates a dynamic experience that unfolds especially when playing with friends. The world feels alive, with each region bringing new enemy types, challenges and equipment options.

«Final Fantasy III»

When: 03 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Final Fantasy III» is a classic JRPG in modernised form in the Game Pass and shows how timeless the basic elements of the genre can be. With its tried-and-tested job system that allows you to flexibly change your characters' roles, it offers tactical variety and motivating progression.

The narrative follows classic motifs such as fate, friendship and the fight against an impending darkness, but remains pleasantly accessible. Technically, the title is modernised without denying its origins.

«Kingdom Come: Deliverance II»

When: 03 March

Where: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Kingdom Come: Deliverance II» continues the realistic medieval role-playing game series and remains true to its claim of focussing on historical authenticity. You move through a believably simulated world without fantasy elements, in which social rules, equipment and skills have realistic effects.

Battles require timing, positioning and practice, as the system relies more on technique than simple numerical values. In addition to the main story, numerous side quests offer insights into everyday life in the Middle Ages and create a dense atmosphere.

Review Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 review: medieval mania by Philipp Rüegg

These games are leaving the Game Pass

Parallel to the new additions, Microsoft is also announcing which titles are leaving the subscription catalogue. These will only be available until 28 February before they are removed from the service.

«Expeditions: A MudRunner Game»

«Injustice 2»

«Middle-earth: Shadow of War»

«Monster Train»

Header image: CD Project Red

I like this article! 15 people like this article







