The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

"Pokémon Wind & Wave" - this is what the new "Pokémon" generation looks like
by Domagoj Belancic
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (21.02. to 28.02.) for you.
On the Header image, from left to right: «Star Wrath», «Aphelion», «Forza Horizon 6». .
This week's trailer overview features new space adventures, updates on hotly anticipated AAA blockbusters and exciting indie gems. Have fun browsing and wishlisting.
These titles have been newly announced
The Pokémon Company announces new games for the 30th anniversary of the game series. «Wind» and «Wave» will be released in 2027 for the Switch 2. You can find all the information about the articles in this article:
In this extraction shooter, you build your own spaceship. You use it to undertake risky excursions in which you collect as much loot as possible and fight against human and computer-controlled opponents.
You can register for a closed beta now.
Date: ????
Released for: PC
This retro collection brings back 13 classic console and handheld games from the Marvel universe. Also included are practical features such as Rollback Netcode, Rewind and a museum with nostalgic memorabilia.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Looks like «Castlevania» with a big dose of cyberpunk aesthetics. In addition to the pretty retro pixel graphics, the sensational soundtrack is particularly striking.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline
We already know that the new «Forza Horizon» is set in Japan. The new trailer provides insights into the various biomes that can be discovered in the game. From cherry blossom forests to snow-covered peaks and neon-lit cities, «Forza Horizon 6» looks simply gorgeous.
Date: 19 May
Released for: PS5 (later), Xbox Series X/S, PC
This «trailer» could have been an email. Because the six meagre seconds don't reveal anything more than the release date. At least we now know when the superhero will be slashing his way through hordes of enemies with his claws.
Date: 15 September
Released for: PS5
The Bond adventure shows new impressions of the villain Banwa, played by Lenny Kravitz. The villain hasn't quite convinced me yet.
Date: 15 September
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
Everyone knows that dogs are the best thing that ever happened to this world. Unfortunately, there are far too few games about dogs. That's why I'm looking forward to «Hubert». You play a guard dog that has to guard sheep, sniff things out and pee on trees. Reminds me a bit of «A Dog's Life» for the PS2.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
You play a small toy car that is looking for its owner. You follow the action from an isometric perspective. Looks cool and exudes «Toy Story» vibes
Date: ???
Released for: PC
This futuristic space adventure from Don't Nod («Life is Strange») is being developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). Two ESA astronauts crash land on an alien planet and must unravel the mystery behind the mysterious crash in order to escape. The new trailer shows gameplay for the first time.
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
In this sequel to «Let's Build a Zoo» you manage a game studio that develops an MMORPG. Accompany the game from the concept phase to the release and ensure that as many paying subscribers as possible remain loyal to you. You can then play your studio's fictional game yourself.
Date: 2026
Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC
These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information.
The «PowerWash Simulator 2» is getting its first expansion. This is a crossover of the popular animation series «Adventure Time». Two further DLCs with well-known franchises are set to follow this year.
Date: 9 April
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
